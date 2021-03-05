OTTAWA, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global silicon tetrachloride market size is projected to be worth around US$ 3.32 billion by 2030 from US$ 2.08 billion in 2020, with a CAGR of 4.9% during the estimate period 2021 to 2030.



Silicon tetrachloride is the colorless inorganic fuming liquid and is used to produce high purity silicon. It can be produced by using several methods and compounds including chlorine, metal silicon, and coke among others. Moreover, it can be also produced as a byproduct after treating metallurgical grade silicon to form polysilicon. For each ton of polysilicon, 3-4 tons of silicon tetrachloride is generated. Polysilicon manufacturer’s further process the waste silicon tetrachloride generated and reuses it after processing. This saves the energy cost and raw material cost however, required an expensive set of machinery to process waste silicon tetrachloride.

Solar energy is the major consumer of silicon tetrachloride. Both of the industries are witnessing significant growth and is likely to aid the global silicon tetrachloride market. However, owing to its toxic nature, photovoltaic cell manufacturers are adopting alternative manufacturing processes including thin film-based solar cells which are likely to hamper the demand for silicon tetrachloride.

Growth Factors:

Factors such as high demand for smartphones and other hand-held multimedia devices, growing demand for fiber optics, development of advanced communication equipment’s, increasing applications of fiberoptics in aerospace and oil and gas industries, high growth in the consumer electronics sector, growing semiconductor market, increasing market for solar PV, launch of 5G services are driving the growth of Silicon tetrachloridemarket.Moreover, increasing demand for fiber optics in the Asia Pacific regionisdriving the silicon tetrachloridemarket growth. Additionalfeatures that are expected to fuel this businessare integration of latest manufacturing technologies and growing investment by governments.

Silicon tetrachloride is the major source of pure silicon while manufacturing polysilicon for photovoltaic cells. Extracting silicon from silicon tetrachloride consumes much lower energy and cost as compared to silicon produced from raw silica. In addition to that, silicon tetrachloride is a byproduct of polysilicon manufacturing from metallurgical-grade silicon. For each ton of polysilicon, 3-4 tons of silicon tetrachloride is produced. Hence polysilicon manufacturers prefer silicon tetrachloride instead of raw silica to save on cost, energy, and time. Moreover, the government from various countries has enforced laws to prevent unauthorized dump of toxic silicon tetrachloride. For instance, in China, 98.5% silicon tetrachloride produced as a byproduct is required to be recycled which compels manufacturers to adopt silicon tetrachloride as a raw material for polysilicon production. Rising consumption of silicon tetrachloride for polysilicon manufacturing is the primary driver of the silicon tetrachloride market.

Report Highlights:

Among the grade segment, electronics grade dominated the overall market in 2020. Silicone tetrachloride has major applications in the field of semiconductors and PV (photovoltaic) cells. Thus, electronics grade silicone tetrachloride captures the maximum share by grade segment.

The polysilicon segment accounted for the major share of revenue in the derivatives segment with more than 67% share in 2020 due to high demand for polysilicon in electronics and solar photovoltaic industry. Polysilicon is a chief feedstock substance used for the manufacturing of solar cells in recent times.

Chemical intermediate accounted for the largest revenue in the application segment. Silicon tetrachloride is used as an intermediary for manufacturing silicon-based commodity. Optic fiber preform segment is expected to grow at the highest growth rate through the estimate duration.

Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning (Dow), and Linde Plc accounted for a significant share of the global silicon tetrachloride market.

Regional Analysis:

The report includesinformation for Asia Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. In 2020, the Asia Pacificregion dominated the worldwide market with a market share of higher than46%. China and India indicated the highest slice in Asia Pacific principallydue to high demand for fiber optics and high smartphone use. Moreover, launch of 5G connectivity and availability of large labor force also supported the high market portion of Asia Pacific. The Asia Pacific region is also projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.3% in the estimate period due to increasing investment by key companies on latest technologies.

North America was the subsequent significant market chiefly due topresence of skilled professionals and early adoption of latest communication technologies. Presence of major companies in the North American region is also expected to lift the demand for Silicon tetrachloride in the anticipated time-span. Latin America and Middle East and African region will display noticeable growth.

Key Market Players and Strategies:

The key companies functioning in the worldwide silicon tetrachloride market are Momentive Performance Materials, Heraeus Holding, Linde Plc, Evonik Industries AG, Dow Corning (Dow), Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Tokuyama Chemicals (Zhejiang) CO. Ltd., OCI Co. Ltd., Shandong Xinlong Group Co. Ltd., Hubei Jingxing Service and Technology Co. Ltd., Air Liquide S.A., and American Elements among others.

Increased spending on research and development along with mergers, acquisition, and collaborations are the important strategies taken up by manufacturers operational in the global silicon tetrachloride market. Moreover, leading companies are investing heavily on research and development for the use of silicon tetrachloride in new sectors.

Major Market Segments Covered:

By Grade

Technical Grade

Electronics Grade

By Derivatives

Fumed Silica

Polysilicon

By Application

Silicone Rubber

Optic Fiber Preform

Chemical Intermediate

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



