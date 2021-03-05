TORONTO, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EARLY WARNING REPORT REGARDING THE DISPOSITION OF SECURITIES OF STEPPE GOLD LTD. BY TRIPLE FLAG INTERNATIONAL LTD.

Item 1 - Security and Reporting Issuer

This press release relates to common shares (the “Shares”) of Steppe Gold Ltd. (the “Issuer”) and updates a press release dated May 23, 2018.

The Issuer’s address is:

Steppe Gold Ltd.

90 Adelaide St. West, Suite 400

Toronto, ON M5H 3V9

The transaction that triggered the requirement to file this press release was a sale of Shares made on the Nasdaq CXC on March 4, 2021, (the “Current Report Sales”) together with changes in the outstanding securities of the Issuer and other changes that have occurred since the date of the early warning report filed on May 23, 2018 (the “Original Report”).

Item 2 - Identity of the Acquiror

The Original Report was filed on behalf of: The Liverpool Limited Partnership (“Liverpool”), which was and remains owned and controlled by Elliott Associates, L.P. (“Elliott Associates”); Elliott Management Corporation (“Elliott Management”), which was then the investment manager of Elliott Associates; Elliott International, L.P. (“Elliott International”) and its then investment manager Elliott International Capital Advisors Inc. (“Elliott International Capital Advisors”); and Triple Flag International Ltd. (formerly Triple Flag Mining Finance Bermuda Ltd.) (“Triple Flag”), which was and continues to be indirectly owned, as to a majority of voting interests, by Triple Flag Mining Elliott and Management Co-Invest LP (formerly Triple Flag Mining Co-Invest LP) and Triple Flag Mining Aggregator s.à r.l. (formerly Triple Flag Mining Aggregator Ltd.), and ultimately indirectly under the direction and control of Elliott International.

This press release is being filed on behalf of Elliott Investment Management L.P. (“Elliott Investment Management”), which is currently the investment manager of Liverpool and Elliott International, and is also being filed on behalf of Triple Flag, which is indirectly owned, as to a majority of voting interests, by Elliott International. Elliott Investment Management, Liverpool, Elliott International and Triple Flag are collectively referred to as the “Acquiror”.

The address of the Acquiror is as follows:

c/o Elliott Investment Management L.P.

Phillips Point, East Tower

777 S. Flagler Drive, Suite 1000

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

USA

On March 4, 2021, Triple Flag sold 1,500,000 Shares that were held by Triple Flag in transactions effected through the facilities of Nasdaq CXC (collectively, the “Current Report Sales”) at an average sale price of Cdn. $2.3501 per Share.

Item 3 - Interest in Securities of the Reporting Issuer

Prior to Current Report Sales - Immediately prior to making the Current Report Sales, as a result of changes in the outstanding securities of the Issuer since the date of the Original Report, including the expiry of previously outstanding convertible securities, and as a result of the transfer of 30,000 Shares transferred from Liverpool to Elliott International on January 13, 2021 at a price of Cdn. $2.45 per Share, the Acquiror was deemed to beneficially own, or have control or direction over, the following securities of the Issuer:

1,050,000 Shares held by Elliott International;

450,000 Shares held by Liverpool;

2,080,000 Shares held by Triple Flag;

2,300,000 additional Shares issuable to Triple Flag on the exercise of certain unit purchase warrants (the “ Unit Purchase Warrants ”), each entitling the holder to acquire, on or before September 15, 2022, one Share and one underlying warrant (the “ Underlying Warrants ”) at an exercise price of Cdn. $2.00 per Unit Purchase Warrant;

”), each entitling the holder to acquire, on or before September 15, 2022, one Share and one underlying warrant (the “ ”) at an exercise price of Cdn. $2.00 per Unit Purchase Warrant; 2,080,000 additional Shares issuable to Triple Flag on the exercise of certain common share purchase warrants, each such warrant entitling the holder to acquire, on or before May 22, 2023, one Share at an exercise price per Share equal to the initial public offering price of Steppe Gold Ltd.; and

assuming exercise of the Unit Purchase Warrants on or before September 15, 2022, 2,300,000 additional Shares issuable to Triple Flag on the exercise of Underlying Warrants, each Underlying Warrant entitling the holder to acquire, on or before May 22, 2023, one Share at an exercise price per Share equal to the initial public offering price of Steppe Gold Ltd.

Based on 68,836,405 Shares outstanding as reported by the Toronto Stock Exchange website on March 4, 2021 and the Issuer’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, immediately prior to effecting any of the Current Report Sales the Acquiror was deemed to hold 10,260,000 Shares, including both the 3,580,000 Shares actually issued and outstanding and the 6,680,000 Shares that the Acquiror has a right to acquire within 60 days, for a total of 75,516,405 Shares deemed outstanding, representing approximately 13.59% of the Shares deemed to be outstanding. Triple Flag, independently, was deemed to be the beneficial owner of 8,760,000 of the 75,516,405 Shares deemed to be outstanding, including both the number of Shares actually outstanding and the Shares issuable upon the exercise of rights to acquire Shares within 60 days held by Triple Flag, representing approximately 11.60%.

Following the Current Report Sales - After giving effect to the Current Report Sales, the Acquiror was deemed to beneficially own, or have control or direction over, the following securities of the Issuer:

1,050,000 Shares held by Elliott International;

450,000 Shares held by Liverpool;

580,000 Shares held by Triple Flag;

assuming exercise of the Unit Purchase Warrants on or before September 15, 2022, 2,300,000 additional Shares issuable to Triple Flag on the exercise of Underlying Warrants, each Underlying Warrant entitling the holder to acquire, on or before May 22, 2023, one Share at an exercise price per Share equal to the initial public offering price of Steppe Gold Ltd.

Based on 68,836,405 Shares outstanding as reported by the Toronto Stock Exchange website on March 4, 2021 and the Issuer’s Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 and 2019, immediately after the completion of the Current Report Sales the Acquiror was deemed to hold 8,760,000 Shares, including both Shares actually issued and outstanding and Shares that the Acquiror has a right to acquire within 60 days, representing approximately 11.60% of the 75,516,405 Shares deemed to be outstanding, including both the number of Shares actually outstanding and the 6,680,000 Shares issuable upon the exercise of rights to acquire Shares within 60 days held by the Acquiror. Triple Flag, independently, was deemed to be the beneficial owner of approximately 9.61% of the 75,516,405 Shares deemed to be outstanding, including both the number of Shares actually outstanding and the Shares issuable upon the exercise of rights to acquire Shares within 60 days held by Triple Flag.

The Original Report disclosed that the Shares held by Triple Flag, including securities deemed to be owned by Triple Flag and outstanding as a result of a right to acquire additional Shares within 60 days on the exercise of convertible securities, represented approximately 18.17% of the Issuer’s issued and outstanding common shares, rather than the current approximately 9.61% held by Triple Flag, representing a decrease of approximately 8.56%.

The Original Report also disclosed that the Shares held by Triple Flag, together with those held by Liverpool and Elliott International, represented approximately 23.65% of the issued and outstanding Shares, rather than the current approximately 11.60% held by the Acquiror in the aggregate, representing a decrease of approximately 12.05%.

The Acquiror disposed of ownership of, and ceased to have control over, the Shares.

Item 4 - Purpose of the Transaction

As of the date of this Current Report, the Acquiror does not have any specific current plan or future intention to participate in a transaction which would relate to or result in the acquisition of additional securities of the Issuer, or the disposition of securities of the Issuer, but may or may not purchase or sell securities of the Issuer in the future on the open market or in private transactions in the ordinary course, depending on market conditions and other factors material to the Acquiror’s investment decision.

As of the date of this report, the Acquiror does not have any specific current plan or future intention to participate in a transaction or other material change which would relate to or result in the occurrence of any of the items listed below, but may decide to do so in the event that a firm proposal for a transaction or other material change is advanced by the Issuer, or any other party, on terms satisfactory to the Acquiror:

(a) a corporate transaction, such as a merger, reorganization or liquidation, involving the reporting issuer or any of its subsidiaries;

(b) a sale or transfer of a material amount of the assets of the reporting issuer or any of its subsidiaries;

(c) a change in the board of directors or management of the reporting issuer, including any plans or intentions to change the number or term of directors or to fill any existing vacancy on the board;

(d) a material change in the present capitalization or dividend policy of the reporting issuer;

(e) a material change in the reporting issuer’s business or corporate structure;

(f) a change in the reporting issuer’s charter, bylaws or similar instruments or another action which might impede the acquisition of control of the reporting issuer by any person or company;

(g) a class of securities of the reporting issuer being delisted from, or ceasing to be authorized to be quoted on, a marketplace;

(h) the issuer ceasing to be a reporting issuer in any jurisdiction of Canada;

(i) a solicitation of proxies from securityholders;

(j) an action similar to any of those enumerated above.

Item 5 - Agreements, Arrangements, Commitments or Understandings With Respect to Securities of the Reporting Issuer

Triple Flag and the Issuer entered into an investor rights agreement dated September 15, 2017 (“Investor Rights Agreement”), to be in effect until certain milestone dates are achieved under Triple Flag’s metals purchase and sale agreement with the Issuer and Steppe Gold LLC dated August 11, 2017. Pursuant to the terms of the Investor Rights Agreement, Triple Flag is granted a director nomination right for so long as the Investor Rights Agreement remains in effect. At any time that Triple Flag has not exercised its director nomination right, it shall be entitled to a board observer right. Triple Flag also has a pre-emptive right to, subject to certain exceptions, participate in any equity issuances of the Issuer up to Triple Flag and its affiliate’s pro rata share.

For further details or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in connection with the Current Report Sales, please visit www.sedar.com or contact:



ELLIOTT MANAGEMENT CORPORATION

Jeffrey Blum

Tel: (212) 974-6000

Email: jblum@elliottmgmt.com