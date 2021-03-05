Shannon Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, to leave Novartis on March 15, 2021





Thomas Kendris appointed Chief Legal Officer ad interim

Basel, March 5, 2021 — Novartis announced today that Shannon Thyme Klinger, Chief Legal Officer, has decided to resign from Novartis and return to the US to take an executive role at a biotechnology company. Ms. Klinger will step down from the Executive Committee of Novartis (ECN), effective March 15, 2021.

Thomas N. Kendris, currently Global Head Litigation and US Country President, will be appointed Chief Legal Officer ad interim and attendee to the ECN in this capacity. Novartis has started an executive search process to evaluate internal and external candidates for the role of its Chief Legal Officer.

As Global Head of Litigation, Mr. Kendris has been accountable for leading Novartis Group material litigations and investigations globally. In his more than 25 years with Novartis, he was Novartis US Country Head of Legal, and held country-level responsibility for Legal across all Novartis US Divisions. He also served as Vice President and General Counsel of US Pharma at Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, as well as Global General Counsel for Novartis Oncology and for Novartis Vaccines and Diagnostics.

Vas Narasimhan, CEO of Novartis said: “I thank Shannon for her leadership, counsel, and impact on our businesses over 10 years with our company. She has created one of the most respected legal departments within the industry, including for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. I wish her the very best for her future. We are pleased that Tom Kendris, with his 25 years of experience across Novartis businesses, will serve ad-interim as Chief Legal Officer.”

