The management board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS sent to the Supervisory Board for approval the 2020 audited annual report of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS. Financial results remained unchanged compared to the preliminary financial results published on 16th of February 2021.

The consolidated sales revenue of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS for year 2020 was EUR 10.731 million, which increased by 12.8% in a year. The net profit of the same period was 3.317 million euros (2019: 7.737 thousand euros).

The management board of EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS proposes to the Supervisory Board and the General Meeting of Shareholders to pay a dividend of 66.3 cents per share, ie a total of EUR 2.798 million.

The EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS audited and consolidated Annual Report 2020 is attached to the announcement and is available on EfTEN Real Estate Fund III AS website www.eref.ee.

Viljar Arakas

Member of the Management Board

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: viljar.arakas@eften.ee

Attachment