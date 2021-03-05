The knee bandage with the name Caresole Circa Knee can basically be worn by every adult. The use of this product for better health is particularly useful if you repeatedly struggle with knee pain.

New York, NY, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What is Caresole Circa Knee?

The Caresole Circa Knee is a knee bandage that should support and stabilize your knee. In addition, the supplier promises a warming and compression product that minimizes the risk of knee injuries and ensures that the joints function properly. If your knees are put under particularly heavy strain during the day - e.g. due to work - the Caresole Circa Knee should also ensure that this strain in the form of pressure, stress and weight is removed from the knees. It is therefore a product for your health that can support you in your mobility. If you have knee pain, the first thing you should do is see a doctor to find out what is causing the knee pain. The doctor will then be able to tell you whether the Caresole Circa Knee can be of help in your case.

Why do I need this knee compression sleeve?

The knee bandage with the name Caresole Circa Knee can basically be worn by every adult. The use of this product for better health is particularly useful if you repeatedly struggle with knee pain. If this knee pain occurs because you have to stand a lot in your everyday work, move a lot or work on hard surfaces, the bandage should take the pressure and weight off your knees.

Caresole Circa Knee Rating and Recommendation

The knee support for better health seems to have been very well thought out and produced accordingly to a high quality. The Caresole Circa Knee for knee pain is made of soft neoprene, which should ensure warm knees and better care of the joints and thus avoid injuries. The material is breathable and stretchable and can therefore be used flexibly even with different leg diameters. Perspiration under the Caresole Circa Knee is not to be expected due to this material property. According to the provider, the seams are of very high quality and thus ensure a long service life. The product is suitable for the washing machine and can be cleaned very easily.

The fit of the knee compression sleeve is adapted to the contours of the knee and thus brings you maximum comfort when worn. At the same time, the contoured fit ensures that the Caresole Circa Knee does not slip. According to the provider, state-of-the-art stabilization technology offers full freedom of movement. So that you can wear the Caresole Circa Knee against knee pain on the go - for example under long trousers - this is a flat design that is almost invisible under clothing.

Caresole Circa Knee technical facts

● Material: soft neoprene

● breathable, stretchable material

● suitable for the washing machine

● high quality seams

● contoured fit

state-of-the-art stabilization technology

● flat design

● suitable for men and women

What are the Caresole Circa Knee quality features?

The knee bandage supplier not only grants you a 30-day money-back guarantee if you send the product back to them during this period. You get a lifelong guarantee if you select it in the order process and pay a one-off amount. If there were problems with the knee pain support after many years, the provider would still take it back. Furthermore, the provider ensures that the data you enter during the ordering process does not reach unauthorized third parties by encoding the checkout via 256 bis SSL encryption. This encryption is ensured by McAfee SECURE, Norton by Symantec and TRUSTe.

Caresole Circa Knee reviews

Based on the technical facts, it can already be seen that Caresole Circa Knee is a high-quality product. Whether the bandage against knee pain actually delivers what it promises cannot be determined from the information provided by the provider, but from the experience of users. You can find corresponding experience reports on the product online. The provider has also published some reviews on its website. Customers are very positive about the Caresole Circa Knee. They report that the bandage gives the knee good support and improves knee pain. Some users also compare it to other knee supports and state that they consider the Caresole Circa Knee to be one of the best supports. It is very comfortable to wear and provides excellent support. According to the buyers, the price is also reasonable. The fit of the bandage is not rated negatively by any reviewer. On the contrary: the bandage should fit very well - even under long trousers and jeans.

Where can I order Caresole Circa Knee?

You can buy the knee compression sleeve directly from the official supplier of the product. Here you first choose whether you want to buy the Caresole Circa Knee for men or for women. Do not pay attention to the term "for men / for women", but measure the circumference of your thigh. Take a tape measure and measure the circumference 14 centimeters above your knee. If you measured between 33 and 43 centimeters, the knee compression sleeve for women is ideal for you - if you measure more than 45 centimeters, you should use the brace for men.

As soon as you have chosen which size you need, you will be redirected to a new page. Here you can now choose the order quantity. Depending on the order quantity, you will receive discounts for the Caresole Circa Knee. If you only need a knee compression sleeve, you will receive a 35 percent discount. If you want to order two pieces as a precaution, you will receive a price reduction of 40 percent. You get a discount of 45 percent when you buy three, 50 percent when you buy four and 55 percent when you buy five. Shipping costs must also be paid on top of the total price. If you would like a lifetime guarantee on the Caresole Circa Knee, you can select it during the ordering process. You pay a small, one-time amount for this guarantee.

The provider then asks for your contact information. Here you then enter your first and last name, your e-mail address and your telephone number. The delivery address is then required. Enter the street name, city, state, zip code and country here. The provider then needs your credit card number, the expiry date of your card and the CVC code. You can already send your order.

Who is the supplier of the product?

GMT Assets LLC

11 Broadway

Suite 615

New York

NY 10004

Homepage: https://www.buycircaknee.com/

E-Mail: support@caresole.com

Information on the topic of knee compression sleeves

Knee bandages give the knee support and stabilize the knee during movements. This stabilization is especially necessary when the knee joint or the kneecap is overloaded or incorrectly loaded. The knee bandages usually consist of an elastic compression knitted fabric that fixes the tubular bandage on the knee. As a result, the knee pain support exerts pressure on the knee, which restricts certain movements. The bandage against knee pain is primarily used to protect impaired joints, to relieve pain and to protect against injuries. The support for health is also used to recover from injuries and signs of aging. Another area of application of the knee bandage is as a prophylactic gadget during sport, which stabilizes the joints and prevents incorrect strain.

Different types of knee compression sleeves are used depending on the area of application. They each have their own properties and functionalities and each have a different degree of stabilization. A basic distinction is made between:

Knee bandages to ensure functionality Compression knee bandages Stabilizing knee bandages

The knee bandage for functional security is used to secure and fix the knee joint. It is also called a knee compression sleeve and yet does not restrict the movement of the leg. It mainly serves to promote healing. In addition, it counteracts relieving postures and thus supports the natural posture. However, this knee compression sleeve is one of the more expensive models. In addition, it must be worn over clothing.

The compression knee bandage exerts an even, circular pressure on the knee joint and is mainly used when there are signs of overload. These phenomena occur particularly in sports. The main goal of the knee compression sleeve is to relieve pain and support the healing process. Most models can be worn directly during sports. This knee compression sleeve usually lacks stabilization and is also not suitable for major injuries.

The stabilizing knee bandage partially or completely relieves the knee joint. Above all, it offers protection against twisting and overstretching of the knee joint. In addition, it relieves the ligaments and supports a function of the joint. The advantage of this knee compression sleeve is of course the strong stabilization, the support of the natural posture and the protection against overload. However, these models are not suitable for continuous use. In addition, freedom of movement is restricted to a certain extent.

Knee bandages can usually only produce the desired effect if they are suitable for the symptoms that arise. It therefore makes sense to have knee problems checked by a doctor before buying a knee compression sleeve. Depending on the indication, the doctor can decide whether a knee compression sleeve can be used as an orthopedic aid.

In some cases, the costs are covered by the health insurance company. However, the person concerned often has to bear the costs himself. A classic knee bandage usually costs between 20 and 80 euros. You can buy the bandages online directly from the manufacturers and on various sales portals, but also in pharmacies and medical supply stores.

In order for the knee compression sleeve to have a protective, pain-relieving or stabilizing function, it has to fit correctly. It is crucial that the knee pain support does not sit loosely, but rather tightly on the knee. This enables the desired heat effect and stabilization of the knee. The seat shouldn't be too tight either, because after all, the blood should still be able to circulate.

When wearing the knee compression sleeve, it is important that it is close to the knee. As a result, flakes of skin and sweat collect in the knitted fabric over time, which also reduces the elasticity of the bandage over time. It is therefore important to clean the knee compression sleeve regularly. This is of course particularly easy with bandages that are suitable for the washing machine. These models are washed at a low temperature. They can then be air dried.

Well-known FAQ about this product

Q: In which sizes is the Caresole Circa Knee available?

A: The bandage is available in one size for men and one size for women. According to the provider, one of the two sizes always fits. If you are not sure whether the size for men or women is right for you, you can easily measure the circumference of your thighs. The Caresole Circa Knee for women fits with a thigh circumference of between 33 and 43 centimeters. The Caresole Circa Knee for men, however, fits with a thigh circumference of 45 centimeters or more. Since the body proportions and therefore the girth of the Schenkel nicht grundsätzlich vom Geschlecht abhängig ist, solltest du dich When choosing your size, use your thigh diameter as a guide and not the term "for men / for women".

Q: How is the circumference of the thighs measured correctly?

− A: To find out which of the two variants of the Caresole Circa Knee is ideal for you, simply measure the circumference of your thigh 14 centimeters above your knee. All you need is a flexible measuring tape.

Q: Can the Caresole Circa Knee be worn all day?

A: According to the provider, you can wear the Caresole Circa Knee all day. You can wear the bandage when you're relaxing at home, working out in the gym, or sitting at your desk in the office.

Q: Can the Caresole Circa Knee also be worn under pants without attracting attention?

A: According to the provider, so that you can wear the knee compression sleeve without anyone noticing it, it is very flat and can therefore be worn inconspicuously under pants, jeans and long skirts.

Q: What positive effects can be expected when using the Caresole Circa Knee?

A: According to the provider, you benefit from the Caresole Circa Knee in many ways. The bandage is supposed to provide compression and warmth, increase stability and mobility, prevent injuries and lubricate the joints. The bandage should therefore be used primarily for people who suffer from stiff, painful or tired knees, who spend most of their day in motion and / or spend on hard surfaces, as well as for people who have to stand for long periods in their work environment. Here the health product should help to take stress, pressure and weight off your knees.

Q: Can the Caresole Circa Knee be sent back to the provider if you don't like it?

A: The provider wants its customers to be satisfied. Therefore, he promises a refund if the Caresole Circa Knee is returned within 30 days of receipt. Before returning, the provider should be contacted via the email address support@caresole.com to ensure that everything runs smoothly.



