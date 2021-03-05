SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Hyperloop Technology Market is anticipated to reach a value of US$ 820.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, at an estimated CAGR of 46.03% from 2022 to 2026.

Travel and transportation sector market players are continuously trying to find out how to increase the precision of travel, safety, and travel with growing technology. The rising requirement for these reasons is being fulfilled by using hyperloop technology as they offer breakneck speed of transportation, which is twice that of aircraft with low power consumption. The hyperloop technology in many countries is widely adopting and developing to solve traffic congestion and environmental issues. Hyperloop technology enables critical players to ensure the safety of people and the environment. The global hyperloop technology market is rapidly growing due to increased demand to enhance the travel experience by saving time and cost through hyperloop technology.

The hyperloop technology market's growth has been highly boosted by less travel time required and low transport costs. Hyperloop systems have a tolerance to earthquakes and other natural calamities which are promoting the growth of the hyperloop technology market, safety and security concerns of passengers in the hyperloop technology acts as major restraining factors for the global hyperloop technology market.

This hyperloop technology market report provides details of market share, new developments, and product pipeline analysis, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, product approvals, strategic decisions, product launches, geographical expansions, and technological innovations in the market.

Some of the major players operating in the hyperloop technology market are AECOM, Tesla, Virgin Hyperloop, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies, SPACEX, TRANSPOD, WASHINGTON HYPERLOOP, VicHyper, Dinclix GroundWorks Private Limited., Delft Hyperloop, Hardt B.V., NEXT Prototypes e.V., Zeleros, Waterloop and Badgerloop among others. MarketDigits analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Tube Segment is anticipated to Lead the Market:

The tube segment is anticipated to lead the market in the system type segmentation. Tube is a tunnel or an encapsulated pathway or track, where hyperloop pod travels. The tube is contained with near vacuum pressure to reduce the air drag on capsule motion. The near vacuum atmosphere in the tube is controlled by installing vacuum/pressure/evacuating pumps at regular intervals along the tube length and maintaining a pressure of around 5 to 6 pounds per square inch. Currently, these tubes are made of steel. Hyperloop tubes would be either constructed above or below the ground, occupying a smaller area than a traditional rail or road. Above the ground tubes are supported by pylons, and each tube is welded or bolted together in a side by side configuration, which allows the capsule/pod to travel in both directions. So far, the constructed hyperloop tubes are above the ground due to the following benefits:

Tube erection on pillars above the ground provided benefits of saving money, provision of protection from earthquakes, snowfall, and rainfall, and allowed the installation of solar panels on top of the tube.

The energy obtained from these solar panels is used to satisfy the operational need of the hyperloop, as power generated through the solar panels is much more than the power consumed by propulsion and evacuating pumps. Additionally, the solar energy can be stored in battery packs for operation during cloudy and rainy conditions, and during nights.

In 2018, the third hyperloop test track was noticed under construction. Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HyperloopTT) has started assembling its tubes for constructing a 1-kilometer-long test track near its R&D center in France.

Hyperloop One has developed 500 meters long hyperloop test track in Nevada, US where hyperloop one achieved a speed of 200 miles per hour.

Hyperloop Technology Market Segmentation:

In this report, the Hyperloop technology market has been segmented into the following categories:

Hyperloop Technology Market, by Component: Capsule, Tube, Propulsion System, Route

Hyperloop Technology Market, by Transportation Type: Passenger, Cargo/Freight

Hyperloop Technology Market, by Geography: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Russia



Top Impacting Factors:

Factors that are expected to impact the growth of the global market during the forecast period are as follows:

High speed of hyperloop technology in comparison to other modes of transportation

Rise in environmental concerns

Low cost of hyperloop technology as compared to other similar technologies

Safety & security concerns

Decongestion of traffic

Intended Audience:

Hyperloop Technology manufacturers

Component suppliers

OEM

Component distributors

Software providers

Testing & Engineering Firms

Government Bodies

Capital investors

Research Firms

This Hyperloop Technology report generally comprises of absolute and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints, major market players involved in this industry, analysis of the market segmentation, and competitive analysis of the key players. The report also endows with evaluations based on the market type, availability on-premises, organization size, end-users’ organization type, & the availability in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The moves or actions of major market players and brands are analysed in the Hyperloop Technology report that range from product developments, products launches, acquisitions, mergers, joint ventures, & future products to technologies.

This Hyperloop Technology report is an ultimate source of information about the industry, important facts and figures, expert opinions, and the latest developments across the globe. The report studies various inhibitors as well as motivators of the market in both quantitative & qualitative manner so that users can have perfect information. The base year for calculation in the Hyperloop Technology report is considered as 2021 while the historic year is 2020 which will tell you how the Hyperloop Technology market is going to perform in the forecast years. The Hyperloop Technology report introduces the basics of industry such as market definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview, after which it covers industry policies and plans, product specifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures and so on.

Key Benefits:

This study comprises analytical depiction of the global hyperloop technology market with current trends and future estimations to portray the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2022 to 2026 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industry.

More Information Related to TOC, Tables and Figures Can Be Provided

No. of Hyperloop Technology Market Report Pages: 120

No. of Tables: 90

No. of Figures: 28

