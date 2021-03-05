Lithuanian electricity transmission operator LITGRID AB (business ID 302564383, registered office address Viršuliškių skg. 99B 13, Vilnius, Lithuania) informs that on 4 March 2021 concluded the purchase agreement for management holding services with the parent company UAB EPSO-G.

The maximum price of the contact (excluding VAT) is EUR 425,000, the term of the contract is 36 months.

The Audit Committee of UAB EPSO-G on 22 February 2021 stated that the management holding services purchase transaction is in line with market conditions, is fair and reasonable to Litgrid shareholders who are not parties to the transaction.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information on the material event:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Manager

tel. +370 613 19977 e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu