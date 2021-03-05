Panini, a leading chain of healthy fast-food has, as a result of an in-depth assessment, chosen Westpay as their payment solution provider.

– Panini knew that they wanted a payment solution that adds value and contributes to a greater customer experience. Of course, it feels nice when they now choose Westpay. Thanks to this, Panini can focus on its core business with the knowledge that they have a payment solution that handles today's and tomorrow's payment methods, says, Hans Edin, CCO at Westpay.

Panini was established 1990 by Alexandro, Christo, Pierre and Ricard Constantinou. They were first in Stockholm to offer halloumi, dry-cured ham, sun-dried tomato, ingredients that were not even sold in the grocery stores then. Today, still family-owned, they are a chain of 29 meal shops in Stockholm.

– We are always aiming for ways that strengthen our overall business. We have a strong focus, so we must team up with partners that simplify our work. Westpay has a flexible solution that makes it possible for us to expand features as we like, says Christo Constantinou at Panini.

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se

Hans Edin, CCO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-688 02 05

Email: hans.edin@westpay.se

Westpay’s Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank,

phone: +46 8-463 80 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Attachment