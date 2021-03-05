THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS REGULATED INFORMATION.

PUBLICATION RELATING TO A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION

(ARTICLE 14, 1ST PARAGRAPH, OF THE LAW OF 2 MAY 2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF MAJOR HOLDINGS)

Acacia Pharma Group plc

 1.     Summary of the notification

Cambridge, UK and Indianapolis, US – 05 March 2021, 09:00 CET: Acacia Pharma Group plc has received a transparency notification dated 02 March 2021 indicating that Coltrane Asset Management L.P. now holds, by virtue of the purchase of shares on 18 February 2021, 5.50% of the voting rights of the company. Coltrane has therefore crossed the threshold of 5%.

2.     Content of notification
The notification dated 2 March 2021 contains the following information:

  • Reason of the notification – acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
  • Notification by – a parent undertaking or a controlling person
  • Persons subject to the notification requirement:
NameAddress (for legal entities)
Mandeep Manku250 W 55th St 16C
New York, NY 10019
Coltrane Asset Management Holdings, Ltd94 Solaris Avenue
Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands
Coltrane Asset Management, L.P.94 Solaris Avenue
Camana Bay, Grand Cayman KY1-1108, Cayman Islands
  • Date on which the threshold is crossed – 18 February 2021
  • Threshold that is crossed – 5%
  • Denominator – 89,689,451
  • Notified details:
A)     Voting rightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
 # of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holders of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to securities
Mandeep Manku 000.00%0.00%
Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. 4,931,68405.50%0.00%
Subtotal 4,931,684 5.50% 
 TOTAL4,931,68405.50%0.00%


B)     Voting rightsAfter the transaction
Holders of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
       
 TOTAL  00.00% 
       
 TOTAL (A+B)  # of voting rights% of voting rights 
   CALCULATE4,931,6845.50% 

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

  • Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. is an investment advisor which manages funds and accounts which hold the shares reported in this filing.
  • Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. can exercise the voting rights at its discretion, without any instruction from its clients.
  • Coltrane Asset Management, L.P. is controlled by Coltrane Asset Management Holdings, Ltd, which is controlled by Mandeep Manku.

             

  1. Miscellaneous

Contacts

Acacia Pharma Group plc
Mike Bolinder, CEO
Gary Gemignani, CFO
+44 1223 919760 / +1 317 505 1280
IR@acaciapharma.com

 		International Media
Mark Swallow, Frazer Hall, David Dible
Citigate Dewe Rogerson
+44 20 7638 9571
acaciapharma@citigatedewerogerson.com
US Investors
LifeSci Advisors
Irina Koffler
+1 917-734-7387
ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com		Media in Belgium and the Netherlands
Chris Van Raemdonck
+32 499 58 55 31
chrisvanraemdonck@telenet.be

Acacia Pharma Group plc
The Officers’ Mess, Royston Road, Duxford, Cambridge, CB22 4QH, United Kingdom
Company number 9759376

Attachment