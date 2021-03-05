Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Systems in Marine Engines - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Systems in Marine Engines estimated at 90.9 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 271.3 Thousand Units by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.9% over the period 2020-2027.

Mid-Power Output Marine Engines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 15.5% CAGR and reach 109.7 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the High-Power Output Marine Engines segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at 24.5 Thousand Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.6% CAGR



The Variable Valve Timing (VVT) Systems in Marine Engines market in the U. S. is estimated at 24.5 Thousand Units in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 62.5 Thousand Units by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 21.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12.3% and 14.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.3% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Denso Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Delphi Automotive PLC

Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Variable Valve Timing System Market in Marine Engines Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8kibp7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900