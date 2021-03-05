The General Meetings of Ystholmen Felles AS, org.no. 921 021 135, and Kvasshøgdi AS, org.no. 921 020 961 have both resolved to complete the demerger in accordance with the demerger agreement notified to Oslo Børs on 30 December 2020. Upon completion of the demerger, 500,000 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA will be transferred from Ystholmen Felles AS to Kvasshøgdi AS. The creditor deadline has expired without any objections having been received. The completion of the demerger has therefore been reported to The Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises and the demerger was effective from 4 March 2021, when it was registered in The Norwegian Register of Business Enterprises.

When the demerger enters into force, Per Grieg jr. and the other shareholders of Ystholmen Felles AS will indirectly own 2,428,197 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA. In addition, Per Grieg jr. will through his ownership of Kvasshøgdi AS, own 996,772 shares in Grieg Seafood ASA.

For further information:

Per Grieg jr.

Chairman of the board Grieg Seafood ASA

M: +47 908 31 648

per.grieg@grieg.no

Atle Harald Sandtorv

CFO Grieg Seafood ASA

M: +47 908 45 252

atle.harald.sandtorv@griegseafood.com









This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 4-2 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.