The interactive display market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $35.03 billion by 2027.



The factors such as increasing demand for interactive signages and kiosks, declining cost of interactive displays, and rising adoption of interactive learning solutions in classrooms boost the demand for interactive displays. However, high component installation and maintenance costs for interactive displays and compatibility issues hinder the growth of this market.



Based on the product, the interactive display market is segmented into interactive flat panel displays, interactive whiteboards, interactive kiosks, interactive video walls, and others. In 2020, the interactive kiosks segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall interactive display market.

The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the increasing implementation in retail stores to enhance the shopping experience & drive sales and growing adoption in transportation & hospitality for easy check-ins & wayfinding. Interactive kiosks help reduce costs as it reduces the need for large customer service teams and delivers improved returns on investment for marketing.



Based on panel size, the 32"-65" panel size segment is poised to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. The rising adoption of interactive displays in the healthcare, retail, education, hospitality, and corporate sectors is driving the growth of this panel size segment.



Based on technology, the LCD segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. This can be attributed to the declining prices of LCD interactive displays.



Based on end user, the retail sector segment is poised to account for the largest share of the market in 2020. Interactive displays offer several advantages, such as improved target traffic and enhanced purchase decisions in this sector.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Insights

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.1.1. Increase in Demand for Interactive Signage and Kiosks

4.2.1.2. Declining Cost of Interactive Displays

4.2.1.3. Rising Adoption of Interactive Learning Solutions in Classrooms

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.2.1. Component Installation and Maintenance for Interactive Displays

4.2.2.2. Compatibility Issues

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.3.1. Adoption of AR & VR for Enhancing Consumer Experience

4.2.4. Challenges

4.2.4.1. Limitations in Performance and Accuracy

4.2.5. Trends

4.2.5.1. AI-Powered Interactive Display

4.3. Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Interactive Display Market

4.4. Scenario A: Severe Impact

4.5. Scenario B: Slow Recovery

4.6. Scenario C: Fast Recovery



5. Global Interactive Display Market, by Product

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Interactive Flat Panel Display

5.3. Interactive Whiteboard

5.4. Interactive Kiosk

5.5. Interactive Video Wall

5.6. Other Products



6. Global Interactive Display Market, by Panel Size

6.1. Introduction

6.2. 17" to 32" Panel

6.3. 32" to 65" Panel

6.4. 65" and above Panel



7. Global Interactive Display Market, by Technology

7.1. Introduction

7.2. LCD

7.3. LED

7.4. OLED



8. Global Interactive Display Market, by End User

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Retail

8.3. Healthcare

8.4. Corporate & Government

8.5. Transportation

8.6. Education

8.7. Hospitality

8.8. BFSI

8.9. Sports & Entertainment

8.10. Other End User



9. Interactive Display Market, by Geography



10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Key Growth Strategies

10.3. Market Share Analysis (2019)

10.3.1. Samsung Electronics

10.3.2. Sharp Corporation

10.3.3. LG Electronics

10.3.4. Panasonic Corporation

10.3.5. NEC Display Solutions



11. Company Profiles (Business Overview, Financial Overview, Product Portfolio, Strategic Developments)

