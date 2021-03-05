Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facial Injectable Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Collagen, Hyaluronic Acid, Botulinum Toxin Type A, Calcium Hydroxylapatite, Polymer Fillers), by Application, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global facial injectable market size is expected to reach USD 27.7 billion by 2028. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.

The facial injectable is a substance that is used to reduce wrinkles and restore volume and fullness in the face. It is injected beneath the facial skin surface. Some commonly used facial injectables include hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin type A, and polymer fillers.



The growing focus on physical appearance, especially in developing countries, is one of the key factors expected to drive the market. In addition, a shift in consumer preference toward minimally invasive procedures is expected to support market growth. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2019, botulinum toxin A and soft tissue fillers were among the top 5 minimally invasive procedures carried out in the U.S. Thus, facial injectable holds high growth prospects in the years to come.



The Asia Pacific region is expected to serve as a key revenue-generating center. The region is backed by countries, such as India, where a growing focus on physical appearance is expected to create a lucrative opportunity for the market. Companies such as Allergan are also expanding their presence in the country owing to the rise in the middle-class population, backed by increasing disposable income.



With non-urgent and cosmetic surgeries being put on hold in most of the clinics across the world, surgeons are consulting their patients via telemedicine. Some surgeons are expecting an initial rush once the clinic reopens due to backlog cases, however, in the long run, they predict changes in the near future. There will also be an additional impact on revenue. With deep sanitization and PPEs to be worn for even injectable procedures, small businesses are expected to undergo the overhead expense and a decreased revenue, many could even shut down.



Facial Injectable Market Report Highlights

By product, the botulinum toxin type A segment led the market in 2020 and is projected to dominate throughout the forecast period. It is one of the most popularly used minimally invasive procedures.

Based on application, the aesthetics segment is projected to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period owing to the rise in the use of facial injectables for aesthetic procedures, such as the treatment of wrinkles on the face.

North America dominated the market in 2020 with a share of over 41.0% owing to the easy availability of the products and the presence of a large number of skilled surgeons.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Facial Injectable Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Penetration & Growth Prospect Mapping

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Increasing beauty consciousness among consumers

3.2.1.2. Shift in consumer preference toward minimally invasive procedures

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. Non-invasive Aesthetic Treatment: Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. Facial Injectable Market: Segment Analysis, By Product, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

4.1. Definitions & Scope

4.2. Product market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

4.3. Global Facial Injectable Market, By Product, 2016 - 2028

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 for the following

4.4.1. Collagen

4.4.2. Botulinum Toxin Type A

4.4.3. Hyaluronic Acid (HA)

4.4.4. Calcium Hydroxylapatite (CaHA)

4.4.5. Polymer Fillers

4.4.5.1. Polymethylmethacrylate beads (PMMA Microspheres)

4.4.5.2. Poly-L-Lactic Acid (PLLA)



Chapter 5. Facial Injectable Market: Segment Analysis, By Application, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

5.1. Definitions & Scope

5.2. Application market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

5.3. Global Facial Injectable Market, By Application, 2016 - 2028

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, 2016 - 2028 for the following

5.4.1. Aesthetics

5.4.2. Therapeutics



Chapter 6. Facial Injectable Market: Regional Market Analysis, By Region, 2016 - 2028 (USD Million)

6.1. Definitions & Scope

6.2. Regional market share analysis, 2020 & 2028

6.3. Regional Market Dashboard

6.4. Market Size, & Forecasts, and Trend Analysis, 2020 to 2028



Chapter 7. Facial Injectable Market - Competitive Analysis

7.1. Company/Competition Categorization (Key innovators, Market leaders, Emerging players)

7.2. Vendor Landscape

7.2.1. List of key distributors and channel partners

7.3. Key companies profiled

ALLERGAN

Ipsen

Merz Pharma

Suneva Medical, Inc.

Medytox Inc.

Sinclair Pharma

Bloomage BioTechnology Corporation Limited

Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

Prollenium Medical Technologies Inc.

Galderma S.A.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgz3y2

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900