Month 5, 2021, 11.40 a.m.



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Salonius Anne-Maria

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Transaction date: 2021-03-05

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE TRANSACTIONS (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1,055 Unit price: 23.6 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1,055 Volume weighted average price: 23.6 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505