The Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market size is expected to reach $400 Million by 2026, rising at a market growth of 11% CAGR during the forecast period.

Probiotic skincare cosmetic products are considered as beauty products that help in increasing the healing benefits of good microorganisms present in our skin. Such products are also in high demand as they control the natural immune response of the skin and create better skin immunity and resilience. The market of probiotic skincare cosmetic products is witnessing a rising growth graph as these products are really beneficial in maintaining bright skin and aid in preventing issues related to skin.



For attaining a competitive advantage over others, the people in this market are always in the pursuit of developing products that are profitable and have a positive impact on consumers. Manufacturers also strive to produce cosmetic products mixed with probiotics and other products to improve the quality of cosmetic products.



The increasing adoption of probiotics as dietary supplement, probiotics witness a massive demand in the cosmetics category, hence boosting the growth of the market. These cosmetic products are beneficial and suitable to all skin types and can assist in reducing problems related to eczema, chronic inflammation, rosacea, and acne.



The industry has been severely impacted by the global COVID-19 pandemic. Various governments have implemented different measures to contain the spread of virus such as Stay-home policy, lockdown measures, and store closures which caused a severe decline in sales.

During the pandemic, one of the major observations is that the sentiment of consumers has shifted more toward basic skincare routines and necessities, thus reducing the demand for the probiotic products. Also, the present situation has encouraged customers to step back and choose mass skincare products, which are significantly cheaper and extensively available across all distribution channels.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Estee Lauder Companies, Inc., L'Oreal Group, Unilever PLC, The Clorox Company, Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (Aurelia Probiotic Skincare), Esse Skincare, Tula Life, Inc., Eminence Organic Skin Care, Glowbiotics, Inc., and LaFlore Probiotic Skincare.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.4.1 Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market, by Distribution Channel

1.4.2 Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market, by Product

1.4.3 Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market, by Geography

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market by Distribution Channel

3.1 Global Hypermarket & Supermarket Market by Region

3.2 Global Pharmacy & Drug Store Market by Region

3.3 Global E-commerce Market by Region

3.4 Global Other Distribution Channels Market by Region



Chapter 4. Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market by Product

4.1 Global Skin care Market by Region

4.2 Global Hair care Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Probiotic Cosmetic Products Market by Region



Chapter 6. Company Profiles

6.1 Company Overview

6.2 Financial Analysis

6.3 Regional Analysis

6.4 Research & Development Expense

6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

Estee Lauder Companies, Inc.

L'Oreal Group

Unilever PLC

The Clorox Company

Health and Happiness (H&H) International Holdings Limited (Aurelia Probiotic Skincare)

Esse Skincare

Tula Life, Inc.

Eminence Organic Skin Care

Glowbiotics, Inc.

LaFlore Probiotic Skincare

