The oscilloscope market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 4.85% over the forecast period to reach a market size of US$2,129.979 million in 2026 from US$1,603.339 million in 2020.

Oscilloscope refers to the current measuring device. Oscilloscopes are indispensable to electronics engineer and industry for research and development, manufacturing and monitoring. Overall, the oscilloscopes are beneficial for the medical industry to monitor the patient's condition by tracking heartbeat. Sound engineers monitor vibrations in engines and computer design for knowing the processor condition and checking its speed and frequency. The automobiles continue to add more electronic features to enhance the driving experience by undertaking experiments and research and developments and monitoring its feasibility by the oscilloscope. The demand for the oscilloscope is primarily dependent upon electronics by the companies with an eye for details on product design, safety, density. Research and Development teams in electronics firm specializing in automotive, healthcare, and electronic opening up potential market within the industry. The scopes being of different categories have different applications, for instance, digital oscilloscope has users in consumer electronics, manufacturing, and precision engineering. The digital oscilloscope technology is a competitor to that of the analogue in the same segment as it possesses the ability to provide graphical visualizations of the electric current efficiently.

The Oscilloscope market is segmented based on type as Digital Storage, Digital Phosphor, Mixed Signal, Digital Sampling, By Capacity as High, Medium, Low based upon the current-voltage, By Applications as Consumer Electronics, Automobiles, Industrial, Aviation, Healthcare and Medical, Others.

Under the COVID-19 pandemic, though the overall electronics market segment has been in decline and the research and development in the electronic products been on halt as the raw materials, workforce, liquidity for funding research projects been low. However, the demand for healthcare electronics such as sphygmomanometer, blood-sugar monitor, thermometer, and oxygen pulse monitor has been in momentum in which oscilloscope is used for monitoring and operability purposes. For instance, in August 2020, Digi Key Electronics has rolled a low-cost blood oxygen measuring device for monitoring the health of patients under the home quarantine facility. For critical patients, ventilators have been vital machine. In May 2020, NVIDIA has developed low-cost ventilators and have kept its design in the public forums as open-source to be used by the companies for meeting the crunch of the ventilator machines. With such developments, the market for oscilloscopes also increases.

Growth of Electronics in the Healthcare Industry

The growth of the oscilloscopes market is dependent on the medical industry as the health care workers require oscilloscopes to transform patients heartbeat to electronic waves format for the easy representation and diagnosing the patient's health. The transformation in the medical, fitness and healthcare space, along with other wearable health monitoring technology has been revolutionizing the industry. The current healthcare trend has been dynamic and challenging. The devices which once used to be available in the hospitals are now available at home for quick monitoring. With these trends the healthcare electronic industry participants been involved in innovating the devices.

Growth of Electronics in the Automobile Industry

As the automobile industry gets modernized, the demand for the advanced tools and equipment for checking the performance increases. Since the oscilloscopes are being used extensively for performance check the demand for the same increases. There are many advancements in the automotive oscillometer industry. For instance, in August 2020, Yokogawa launched advanced mixed-signal oscilloscope. The company has focused upon power-semiconductor technology, mechatronics, power electronics and automotive for ascertaining its utility and applications. In September 2020, OWON leading oscilloscope manufacturer in China has launched its digital oscilloscope used for automobile maintenance and after-sale services.

There are oscilloscopes products in the market such as Siglent's handheld device, Sain Smart digital oscilloscopes, All-Sun 3 in one, Autel Maxim's Diagnostic tool and many others primarily focused on checking the performance of the automobile. Companies such as Pico Technology has manufactured all vehicle, all-terrain oscilloscopic technology-driven kits for diagnosing power and drive systems of electric vehicles. In November 2020, The Pico launched Oscilloscope 4425A kit which enables the retail and industrial users to perform diagnostics on different types of electric vehicle components such as DC power system or AC motor/generator drive system, charging behaviour and current distribution of 12V/HV batteries, communications between the charging system and the vehicle, three-phase current measurements to check the balance of windings under load, 12V and 48V systems. Such technology advancements in the field of automobile oscilloscope make it an indispensable part of the automobile engineering industry.

Regional Analysis

The emerging economies such as India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the vital contributors to the oscilloscope machinery market as the growth is attributed to the electronic industry with a large production of oscilloscopes at competitive prices across the Asia-Pacific region. The developed nations act as the major importer of oscilloscopes as it offers favourable prices for the quality machines. The big automobile, healthcare and electronic giants conglomerate outsource and procures the oscilloscopes by making a direct investment in the production facility in the Asia-Pacific region. North American nations such as the United States, Canada have demand for the Oscilloscope attributed to the heavy investments in the research and developments.

