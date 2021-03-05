New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sjogren’s Syndrome (SS) - Opportunity Analysis and Forecasts to 2029" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033469/?utm_source=GNW

Although most characteristically clinical features are ocular and oral dryness due to reduced secretory functions, systemic features including cutaneous, respiratory, renal, hepatic, neurological, and vascular involvement often occur.



In addition, there is a higher incidence of lymphoma associated with SS patients.



The SS market is expected to undergo significant change and moderate growth over the next 10 years across the seven major pharmaceutical markets (7MM; US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan) covered in this report.In this report, the analyst examines the current symptomatic SS treatment landscape and provides detailed insights into the market dynamics of this systemic autoimmune disease.



This analysis also includes the evaluation of the commercial and clinical profiles of drugs in development for SS, and their sales projections within SS over the 2019-2029 forecast period.



With no currently approved systemic treatments, the SS treatment algorithm varies among physicians and institutions, but is largely consists of off-label therapies, immunosuppressants, and corticosteroids.Over the forecast period The analyst expects that treatment options for SS patients will significantly expand as pipeline products are approved and launched for the systemic treatment of SS.



The launches of products with demonstrated efficacy will be a major driver of growth over the next 10 years.



- How will the symptomatic and systemic SS treatment landscape in the 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan) change from 2019-2029?

- What SS treatments are in clinical development?

- How do the clinical and commercial attributes of SS treatment candidates in development compare with one another, and against conventional treatment options?

- What are the remaining unmet needs in SS diagnosis and treatment?

- What drivers and barriers will affect SS sales in the 7MM over the forecast period?



- Overview of therapies used in symptomatic, conventional and off-label systemic treatments in SS.

- Top-line SS treatment market revenue from 2019-2029. Annual cost of therapy (ACOT) and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

- Key topics covered include currently available treatments and off-label products, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting SS sales in the 7MM.

- Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, and detailed analysis of pipeline products.

- Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global SS market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



