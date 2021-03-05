New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blockchain Technology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:

- The Pandemic Highlights Blockchain’s Potential Role in Increasing Resilience of Business Communities & Ecosystems. The Market to Reach US$30.7 Billion.

- The global market for Blockchain Technology is projected to reach US$30.7 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 43% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. At a time when the global economic climate is spinning out of control, the blockchain technology market is expected to face severe short-term challenges in the year 2020. This year is expected to end on a dismal note as the pandemic continues to rage through the globe flaring up in second and third waves of infections, each worse than the previous wave, continuing to cause large scale human and financial destruction in countries across the world. Pessimism remains high among chief information officers (CIOs). The continued decline in business confidence is an indication of the gradually worsening economic climate, since business confidence is a well-known leading indicator of future output. Business confidence, in other words, is a barometer of investment growth. As companies revisit their Investment spending plans, its little surprise that IT budgets are being slashed. IT budgets which in the pre-pandemic period was projected to grow by over 5.5% to 6.8% supported largely by enterprise software spending is now set for sharp downward revisions. This downward revision comes despite the fact that the pandemic has set into motion a digital transformation wave. While emerging technologies like AI, IoT, automation, big data, and blockchain will benefit in the post COVID-19 period as essential technologies to have to ensure resilience to future disruptions, they currently come under the non-essential bracket especially for companies struggling to survive and remain afloat.

- Virtually every technology company is facing financial challenges of disrupted supply chains, business opportunities and low consumer demand for goods and services. Inability to meet quarterly revenue targets mean reduced available funds for planned IT projects. Over 45% to 55% of CIOs expect negative impact on IT budgets in the range of -10% to -40% as compared to the less than 20% who expect spending to actually increase. Excluding automation, cloud computing and technologies for remote working which are high priority as businesses come under pressure to enable WFM and remote operation to ensure business continuity, all other IT spending are being slashed. Blockchain technology will witness decline in all application areas, industrial and non-industrial sectors. While blockchain is witnessing dwindling investments, these glitches are likely to be transitory and the technology is anticipated to spring back relatively quickly than other legacy options. The technology is estimated to witness the highest level of spending over the coming years owing to its intriguing characteristics like redundancy, decentralization and transparency. These aspects are bound to push blockchain adoption across a diverse spectrum of domains, from financial services and healthcare to supply chains. The technology is expected to experience increasing interest and spending across various applications and industry verticals for addressing concerns associated with traditional options, enabling companies to gain an edge over competitors. The technology has become an integral part of business-to-business and business-to-consumer commerce, products and legal processes. Blockchain holds significant potential for prescription management, medical data, online shopping and other areas.

- The technology is likely to help companies in controlling supply chains, achieving traceability of products and maintaining auditable record of goods movement. Blockchain is anticipated to present new opportunities for participants to manage supply chains, track insurance records and verify medical data. Despite certain degree of reluctance, the technology is poised to find increasing acceptance across manufacturing and professional services companies in the post-pandemic era. The technology is estimated to receive a notable investment of $14.4 billion globally by 2023. The manufacturing & resources sector is estimated to register the fastest growth of 60.5% in terms of blockchain spend, followed by the distribution & services sector, which is forecast to post a solid CAGR of around 58.7%. Despite modest level of risks across majority of industries, blockchain-related deployments are slated to increase in the professional services, healthcare, manufacturing and retail industries owing to the requirement for coordination through the value chain. Regionally, the US is anticipated to remain at forefront of blockchain spending. Following slowdown, blockchain spend in majority of regions is likely to increase notably over 2018-2023, with Central and Eastern Europe & Western Europe leading from the front with a CAGR of more than 63%. Asia-Pacific is estimated to contribute nearly 19.3% of the total spending on blockchain technology in 2020. The regional market is expected to be fueled by increasing investments in the BFSI sector. The technology is anticipated to receive a major stimulus from increasing focus of various countries in Asia-Pacific to improve existing payment techniques and maintain records associated with regulatory compliance.



Select Competitors (Total 251 Featured) -

AlphaPoint Corporation

Blockchain Global

Blockchain Tech Ltd

BlockCypher, Inc.

Bloq

Chain, Inc.

Coinfirm Ltd.

Consensus Systems Technologies Corporation

Credits

Digital Asset Holdings, LLC

IBM

LUKKA, INC.

Microsoft Corporation

Monax Industries

Nasdaq

Ping Identity Corporation

The Bitfury Group

The Linux Foundation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Born Out of Bitcoin, Blockchain Technology Emerges to Disrupt

the Digital Economy II-1

The History of Bitcoin, Its Evolution, Its Short-lived Ascend

To Boom & Its Downfall II-1

Exhibit 1: The Insider Truth About Bitcoins Shows Why This

Cryptocurrency is Dying: Bitcoins in Circulation in the Global

Market (In 000s) for the Year 2020 II-4

Blockchain Technology Rises from the Ashes of Bitcoin II-5

So What Are the Many Benefits of Blockchain That Double Up as

Drivers of Adoption? II-7

How the COVID-19 Pandemic Destroyed the Global Economy II-9

Exhibit 2: COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries

and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real

GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-13

Spending On Blockchain Technology Slumps by -6.9% in Fiscal

Year 2020 II-14

A Quick Post-COVID-19 Recovery Expected in 2021 II-15

Despite the Current Slack in Demand, Blockchain Technology

Joins in the Fight Against COVID-19 II-16

Recent Market Activity II-20

Innovations II-22

World Brands II-25



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-29



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-30

A Review of Market Outlook Expected In the Post COVID-19 Period II-30

COVID-19 Triggers Unprecedented Disruptions in the Supply Chain

& Accelerates the Urgency to Rethink Supply Chain Management II-34

Exhibit 3: Unprecedented Losses Sustained in the Supply Chain

Bodes Well for Integration of Emerging Technologies like

Blockchain to Enhance Resilience & Reliability: Global Losses

in Supply Chain as a % of Earnings Before Interest, Taxes,

Depreciation & Amortization (EBITDA) in the Year 2020 II-37

Here?s How The Role of Blockchain Becomes Bigger in Post COVID

-19 Management of Supply Chains II-38

COVID-19 to Emerges as the Push Factor for Adoption of

Blockchain in Healthcare II-39

Here?s How the Pandemic Is Accelerating Digitalization of

Healthcare II-39

Exhibit 4: Accelerated by COVID-19, the Digitalization of

Healthcare System Offers Robust Opportunities for Blockchain

Deployment: Global Digital Health Market (In US$ Million) for

Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2027 II-42

Rise of Telemedicine During COVID-19 Times Brings Blockchain

Into the Spotlight to Protect Telemedicine Programs II-42

Exhibit 5: As Telemedicine Explodes Into a Major Channel for

Virtual Healthcare Delivery So Does Blockchain?s Role in

Advancing Secure Data Sharing: Telehealth Visits in the U.S

(In Million) for the Year 2020 II-45

Other Ways in Which Blockchain Can Revolutionize the Healthcare

System in the Post COVID-19 Period II-45

Storming Into the Spotlight Is the Use of Blockchain in

Fighting Counterfeiting of Drugs & Managing Clinical Trials II-48

Exhibit 6: Rising Incidence of Counterfeiting in the

Pharmaceutical Industry Pushes Up the Urgency to Leverage the

Security Benefits Promised by Blockchain: Global Number of

Pharmaceutical Counterfeiting Incidents for Years 2000,

2005, 2010, 2015, 2019 & 2022 II-50

Post COVID-19 Focus on Sustainability to Drive Blockchain

Adoption in Environmental Governance II-51

Here?s Why the Environment & Sustainability Will be Top

Priorities After the Pandemic II-51

How Blockchain Can Help Address the Sustainability Challenge? II-52

Inefficiencies of Public Sector & Government Agencies Can Now

Finally Be Addressed Using Blockchain II-55

Blockchain-Enabled E-Voting Could Very Well be the Future of

Organizational & National Voting II-57

A Growing Market for Smart Agriculture to Boost Adoption of

Blockchain II-57

Smart Agriculture Becomes a US$12 Billion Global Market II-57

Exhibit 7: Smart Agriculture Opens a Wealth of Opportunity for

Blockchain Technology: Global Smart Agriculture Market (In US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026 II-60

Blockchain?s Role in Smart Agriculture Demystified II-60

Growing IoT Ecosystems Systems to Power Blockchain Implementations II-62

Exhibit 8: The Missing Link Between Security and IoT is

Blockchain: Global M2M/IoT Connections (In Billion) for Years

2019, 2021, 2023 II-66

Smart Contracts Are Among the Most Promising Use Cases of

Distributed Ledger Technology II-66

Financial Services Sector: The Most Lucrative Application Area

for Blockchain II-67

Blockchain to Improve Transparency, Security, Immutability &

Accessibility of Financial Systems & Processes II-67

Blockchain Can Help in Financial Inclusion of the Unbanked II-69

Exhibit 9: Global Push for Financial Inclusion Amidst the Still

High Numbers of Unbanked People to Benefit Deployment of

Blockchain to Remedy the Situation: Unbanked Population as a

% of Total Population by Region for the Year 2020 II-70

Online Banking Fraud Could Become History With Blockchain II-71

Exhibit 10: Mind Bending Losses Accruing Due to Online Banking

Fraud Pushes Up the Urgency to Explore the Unrivalled Security

Benefits Offered by Blockchain: Cumulative Global Online

Fraud (In US$ Billion) Between 2020 to 2024 by Region II-72

Blockchain-based Payments Processing: An Active Area of

Interest for Banks II-72

Huge Potential for Blockchain Technology in the Pharmaceutical

Industry II-73

Blockchain & Artificial Intelligence (AI): A Powerful Combination II-75

How the Travel Industry Is Benefiting from Blockchain & AI Combo II-77

A Promising Growth Outlook for Blockchain Technology in the

Energy Sector II-78

Blockchain Powered Solutions to Streamline Processes in

Logistics, Trucking and Commercial Transportation Industry II-79

Promising Future for Blockchain in Media, Advertising &

Entertainment Market II-80



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-85

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 II-85



Table 2: World Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-86



Table 3: World 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-87



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Public by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-88



Table 5: World Historic Review for Public by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-89



Table 6: World 11-Year Perspective for Public by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-90



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Private by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-91



Table 8: World Historic Review for Private by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-92



Table 9: World 11-Year Perspective for Private by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-93



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Hybrid by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-94



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hybrid by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-95



Table 12: World 11-Year Perspective for Hybrid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-96



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Infrastructure &

Protocols by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 II-97



Table 14: World Historic Review for Infrastructure & Protocols

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-98



Table 15: World 11-Year Perspective for Infrastructure &

Protocols by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-99



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Application &

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 II-100



Table 17: World Historic Review for Application & Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-101



Table 18: World 11-Year Perspective for Application & Solutions

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-102



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Middleware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-103



Table 20: World Historic Review for Middleware by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-104



Table 21: World 11-Year Perspective for Middleware by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-105



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Financial

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 II-106



Table 23: World Historic Review for Financial Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-107



Table 24: World 11-Year Perspective for Financial Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-108



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-109



Table 26: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-110



Table 27: World 11-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-111



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 II-112



Table 29: World Historic Review for Transportation & Logistics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-113



Table 30: World 11-Year Perspective for Transportation &

Logistics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-114



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-115



Table 32: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-116



Table 33: World 11-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-117



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-118



Table 35: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-119



Table 36: World 11-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-120



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Media &

Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020

through 2027 II-121



Table 38: World Historic Review for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-122



Table 39: World 11-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-123



Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-124



Table 41: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 II-125



Table 42: World 11-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 II-126



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-1



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by Type -

Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-2



Table 45: USA 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,

Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-3



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Component - Infrastructure & Protocols,

Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 III-4



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions

and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-5



Table 48: USA 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and

Middleware for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail, Media &

Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 50: USA Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-8



Table 51: USA 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Financial

Services, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Government,

Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years

2016, 2020 & 2027 III-9



CANADA III-10

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-10



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Type - Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016

through 2019 III-11



Table 54: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,

Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-12



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Component - Infrastructure & Protocols,

Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 III-13



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions

and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-14



Table 57: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and

Middleware for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-15



Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail, Media &

Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-16



Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-17



Table 60: Canada 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-18



JAPAN III-19

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-19



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Type - Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016

through 2019 III-20



Table 63: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,

Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-21



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Component - Infrastructure & Protocols,

Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 III-22



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions

and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-23



Table 66: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and

Middleware for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-24



Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail, Media &

Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-25



Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-26



Table 69: Japan 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-27



CHINA III-28

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-28



Table 71: China Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Type - Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016

through 2019 III-29



Table 72: China 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,

Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-30



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Component - Infrastructure & Protocols,

Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 III-31



Table 74: China Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions

and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-32



Table 75: China 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and

Middleware for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-33



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail, Media &

Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 77: China Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-35



Table 78: China 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics,

Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-36



EUROPE III-37

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-37



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-38



Table 81: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for

Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-39



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Type - Public, Private and Hybrid - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-40



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Type - Public, Private and Hybrid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016

through 2019 III-41



Table 84: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for Public,

Private and Hybrid for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-42



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by Component - Infrastructure & Protocols,

Application & Solutions and Middleware - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through

2027 III-43



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

Component - Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions

and Middleware Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-44



Table 87: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

Infrastructure & Protocols, Application & Solutions and

Middleware for the Years 2016, 2020 & 2027 III-45



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Blockchain

Technology by End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare,

Transportation & Logistics, Government, Retail, Media &

Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-46



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Blockchain Technology by

End-Use - Financial Services, Healthcare, Transportation &

Logistics, Government, Retail, Media & Entertainment and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2019 III-47



Table 90: Europe 11-Year Perspective for Blockchain Technology



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05443600/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001