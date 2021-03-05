New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- The global market for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures is projected to reach US$85.6 billion by 2022, driven by the growing demand for resource-efficient plumbing products in new construction and renovation projects. The growth in the market will also be driven by the steady recovery in construction activity worldwide, increase in housing projects in developing countries, and strong growth of the hospitality industry as a result of the rise in leisure travel and tourism. Other major factors poised to benefit growth include rapid urbanization in developing countries and smart city initiatives undertaken by governments worldwide; rise in building renovations supported by green building regulations; technology developments aimed at improving performance, personal comfort, and aesthetics; and growing availability of smart “certified” products like “WaterSense” in the United States. A key trend in the market is the rising popularity of touch-free bathroom and toilet fixtures such as touchless bathroom faucets, paper product dispensers, soap dispensers, toilet and urinal flusher, among others. In the healthcare sector, as hospitals battle against the ever-present threat of infection and cross-contamination, touchless fixtures in washroom are poised to bring in new opportunities for growth. Asia-Pacific represents the largest as well as the fastest growing market worldwide led by robust construction activity in India, Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia, rising investments in smart buildings and homes, rise in bathroom and kitchen remodeling projects among the upwardly mobile middle class population, and the growing preference for functional and feature rich bathrooms.



Select Competitors (Total 227 Featured) -

American Bath Group

MAAX Bath Inc.

Asahi Eito Co., Ltd.

Cera Sanitaryware Ltd.

Elkay Manufacturing Company

Geberit AG

Hindustan Sanitaryware & Industries Ltd.

Ideal Standard International

Jacuzzi, Inc.

Jaquar and Company Pvt. Ltd.

Kohler Co.

LIXIL Corporation

American Standard Brands

Grohe AG

Masco Corporation

Moen Incorporated

Roca Sanitario S.A

Roca UK

Roca Bathroom Products Pvt., Ltd.

Spectrum Brands Incorporated

Toto Ltd.

Villeroy & Boch







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

Economic Volatility and Construction Market Dynamics Redesign

Growth Patterns II-2

Exhibit 1: Global Construction Spending (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-4

Exhibit 2: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2019, 2020 & 2021 II-5

Exhibit 3: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points for 4Q2019,

1Q2020 & 2Q2020 II-6

Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures: A Prelude II-6

Exhibit 4: Growth Drivers for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures: On

a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact) II-8

Exhibit 5: Growth Dampeners for Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures:

On a Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact; 1 - Low Impact) II-9

Types of Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures II-9

Plumbing Fittings II-9

Plumbing Fixtures II-10

Asia-Pacific: The Dominant Market II-11

China: A Major Market II-12

Developed Regions Continue to Offer Opportunities II-12

Competitive Scenario II-13

Exhibit 6: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global

Plumbing Products Market: 2019 Company % Share II-14

Collaborations with Plumbing Contractors Gain Strategic Importance II-14

Consolidation Activity in Recent Past II-15

Recent Market Activity II-15



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-17



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-20

Touchless Solutions Gain Interest amid the COVID-19 Pandemic II-20

Residential Sector Remains a Significant Market II-20

Exhibit 7: Global Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures Market by End

-Use Segment: 2020 II-21

Building Renovations & Remodeling: A Key Revenue Contributor II-21

Changes in Consumer Habits during COVID-19 Crisis Buoy Demand

for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures in Renovation Projects II-22

Rehabilitating Stagnant Water Systems Gains Significance Post

Pandemic II-22

Smart Homes Drive Demand for Smart Plumbing Products II-23

Exhibit 8: Global Smart Homes Market in US$ Billion for the

Years 2020 and 2022 II-24

Exhibit 9: Global Smart Homes Market by Category for the Years

2020 and 2022 II-25

Voice-Activated Faucets: A New Age Phenomenon II-25

Smart Toilets Designed to Add Convenience II-25

Smart Showers Mark a Revolution in Shower Industry II-26

Growing Focus on Water Conservation Drives Innovative Product

Designs II-27

Water Conservation Gains Significance in Shower Business II-27

Demand Picks up for Energy Efficient Appliances II-28

Increasing Number of Homes with Multiple Bathrooms Elevate

Opportunities II-28

Plumbing Innovations Pull Growth Opportunities II-29

Changing Demographic and Lifestyle Redefine Bathroom Fixtures

market II-30

Innovative Shower Panels and Attractive Designs Elevate

Showering Experience II-31

Plumbing Fittings Segment Driven by Standard Fittings II-32

Environmental Friendly Products Gain Traction II-32

Plastics Seek Greater Role in Plumbing II-32

Products with Traditional Material Finishes Back in Vogue II-33

Creative Faucets Gain Attention II-33

Quality Scores Over Aesthetics for Plumbing Products II-33

Exhibit 10: Factors Shaping Consumer?s Choice: Rating on a

Scale 1 - 10 (10 - High Impact, 1 - Low Impact) II-34

Premium Products High in Demand II-34

New Constructions Offer Significant Opportunities II-35

Online Marketplace Picks up Growth II-35

Exhibit 11: Global Plumbing Fittings & Fixtures Market by

Distribution Channel, Online and Offline: 2020 II-36

Favorable Demographic Scenario Boosts Market Prospects II-37

Population Growth & Rapid Urbanization II-37

Exhibit 12: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050 II-38

Exhibit 13: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P II-39

Expanding Middle Class Population and Rising Standards of Living II-40

Exhibit 14: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as

a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035 II-41



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-42

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-42



Table 2: World Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 II-43



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 II-44



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Bathroom Fixtures

& Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2020 through 2027 II-45



Table 5: World Historic Review for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-46



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Bathroom Fixtures &

Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-47



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Kitchen & Sink

Fixtures & Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-48



Table 8: World Historic Review for Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 II-49



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Kitchen & Sink Fixtures

& Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-50



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Toilet & Sink

Fixtures & Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-51



Table 11: World Historic Review for Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019 II-52



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Toilet & Sink Fixtures

& Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027 II-53



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-54



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 II-55



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-56



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Residential by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-57



Table 17: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-58



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-59



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 II-60



Table 20: World Historic Review for Commercial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-61



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-62



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

Residential Construction: A Key End-Use Sector III-2

Exhibit 15: Housing Starts in US in Thousands: 2015-2019 III-2

Exhibit 16: Housing Starts in US: Jan-Oct 2020 III-3

Non-Residential Segment: An Important Market III-3

Exhibit 17: Total Construction Starts % Change in the US (Jan-

July): 2019 Vs 2020 III-4

Exhibit 18: US Non Residential Buildings % Change: 2019 & 2020 III-5

Key Market Trends III-5

Rise in Demand for Touch-free Plumbing Fixtures III-5

Plumbing Fixtures to Grow at Higher Rate III-6

Water Saving Products Gain Demand III-6

Bathroom Renovations Add to Growth III-6

Walk-in Bathtubs Gather Momentum III-6

Bathtub and Shower Combos Gain Attention in Bathtub Renovation III-7

Demand on High for Stylish Fittings III-7

Material-wise Performance III-7

Competitive Scenario III-7

Exhibit 19: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Plumbing

Products Market (2019) III-8

Market Analytics III-9

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-9



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-10



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-11



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-12



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-13



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-14



CANADA III-15

Market Overview III-15

Exhibit 20: Housing Market in Canada (2010-2019): Breakdown of

Number of Housing Starts in Thousands III-15

Exhibit 21: Housing Starts in Canada in Units: Jan 2020-Oct 2020 III-16

Market Analytics III-17

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures &

Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink

Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-17



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-18



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-19



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-20



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-21



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-22



JAPAN III-23

Market Overview III-23

Market Analytics III-24

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-24



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-25



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-27



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-28



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-29



CHINA III-30

Market Overview III-30

Urbanization has Positive Impact on Plumbing Products III-30

Exhibit 22: Urbanization in China (2009-2019): Percentage Share

of Total Population Living in Cities III-31

Market Analytics III-32

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 41: China Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-33



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-34



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 44: China Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-36



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37



EUROPE III-38

Market Overview III-38

Market Analytics III-40

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-41



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-42



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures &

Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink

Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-43



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-44



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-45



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-46



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-47



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-48



FRANCE III-49

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures &

Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink

Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-49



Table 56: France Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-50



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-51



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-52



Table 59: France Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-53



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-54



GERMANY III-55

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures &

Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink

Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-55



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-56



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-57



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing

Fittings and Fixtures by Application - Residential and

Commercial - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-58



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-59



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-60



ITALY III-61

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-61



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-62



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-63



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-64



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-65



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-66



UNITED KINGDOM III-67

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,

Kitchen & Sink Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-67



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures

by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink

Fixtures & Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and

Other Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-68



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings, Kitchen & Sink Fixtures &

Fittings, Toilet & Sink Fixtures & Fittings and Other Product

Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-69



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Application - Residential and Commercial -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-70



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Plumbing Fittings and Fixtures

by Application - Residential and Commercial Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019 III-71



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Plumbing Fittings and

Fixtures by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Residential and Commercial for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-72



SPAIN III-73

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Plumbing Fittings

and Fixtures by Product Type - Bathroom Fixtures & Fittings,



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05361267/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001