Abstract:

- The global market for Carpets and Rugs is projected to exceed US$41 billion by 2024, driven by the unflinching recovery of the construction industry over the last couple of years in most countries across the world; and the growing preference for modular carpet solutions. Gracing folktales from Russia to Iraq, the magical heritage of carpets & rugs has today evolved into a commonplace, widely accepted and preferred type of floor covering and interior embellishment cherished for its ageless beauty and mythical lure. Few of the functional benefits of carpeted flooring driving adoption rates in the market include higher thermal resistance/R-value and the ensuing energy efficiency benefits; lower noise and sound acoustic effects; improved air quality given carpets’ low VOC emitting characteristics as against engineered hardwood which leak formaldehyde; imparts elegance and style; less labor intensive installation and low maintenance load. Carpets are also safer with reduced risk of slip-and-fall accidents, a feature benefit that is driving adoption in the growing number of senior housing facilities. Other major factors also influencing growth include sustained demand for wall-to-wall carpeting solutions in Wool, Nylon, Polyester, Olefin (Polypropylene) and Triexta; rising prominence of eco-friendly carpets made from natural and biodegradable renewable fibers; and strong replacement demand supported by innovations in styles, colors, patterns, designs and textures keeps consumer interest alive. The United States and Europe represent large markets worldwide, supported by cold climatic conditions that make warm and comfortable carpets the preferred flooring choice. The U.S ranks as the largest producer of flooring carpets with a 27.1% share in 2018. Carpeted flooring in the U.S. accounts for 44% share in the flooring market, while in Europe and Asia the figures average to 25% and 6% respectively Asia-Pacific ranks as the fastest growing market with a projected CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period, supported by the robust demand for decorative and ornamental area rugs rather than carpeted flooring. Rugs in Asia have a rich cultural heritage and are widely perceived as vital for adding atmosphere, comfort and style to rooms in a home. Popular types of area rugs in the region include living room rugs, bedroom rugs, shag rugs, office rugs, wool rugs, braided rugs, and all flooring rugs. Presence of leading carpet manufacturing countries such as China and India, rapid urbanization, expanding base of middle class population and the corresponding rise in demand for well provisioned and furnished houses, lifestyle upgrades and increased spending on home furnishings and interiors are major growth factors in the region.



Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured) -

Al Abdullatif Industrial Investment Company

Axminster Carpets Limited

Balta Group NV

Beaulieu International Group

Brintons Carpets Limited

Cormar Carpet Company

Engineered Floors LLC

Dream Weaver Carpet

J&J Flooring Group LLC

Heckmondwike FB

ICE International

Interface, Inc.

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Merida Meridian, Inc.

Milliken Floor Coverings

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Oriental Weavers Group

Saif Carpets Pvt. Ltd.

Scott Group Studio

Shaw Industries Group, Inc.

Anderson Tuftex

Societe Ateliers Pinton SARL

Suminoe Textile Co., Ltd.

Tai Ping Carpets International Ltd.

Tarkett S. A.

DESSO Holding BV

Tandus Centiva Inc.

The Dixie Group, Inc.

Atlas Carpet Mills

Victoria PLC

Thomas Witter Carpets

Victoria Carpets Pty. Ltd.

Hugh Mackay Carpets







