Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the fitness industry "Digital solutions will continue to influence the fitness industry in 2021"



2020 saw an explosion of digital solutions as fitness professionals adapted to lockdowns and the need for social distancing. Digital solutions will continue to influence the fitness industry in 2021. Some analysts predict that many brands will move to a hybrid model and continue to offer both online and in person services. The advantage of offering online services like live streams and fitness apps is that they can help brands win over online audiences, build brand awareness, and eventually convert digital members to the in person experience.



Outdoor fitness is also expected to be a growing trend in 2021. The need for social distancing has prompted many consumers to take up outdoor activities like running, hiking and cycling to meet their fitness goals. In a recent RunRepeat study, just over 70% of participants said that outdoor activities and home fitness are the best ways for them to stay fit in 2021. This could create opportunities for fitness studios who offer outdoor classes and activities. Hygiene will also be an important trend for 2021. Consumers have an increased awareness of how germs and disease spread and gyms will have to meet high standards of hygiene if they want their members to feel comfortable returning to in person classes.



The article on ResearchAndMarkets.com contains a selection of reports on the fitness industry such as:

Fitness Equipment Market by Type, by End User - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020 - 2030

Fitness App Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type; By OS Platform; By Device Type; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021-2028

The United States: Market of Gym, Fitness and Athletics Equipment and the Impact of COVID-19 in the Medium Term

To see the full article and a list of related reports on the market, visit "Digital solutions will continue to influence the fitness industry in 2021"

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900