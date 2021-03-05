New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Contract Research Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910444/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:

- CRO Market Slumps by -1.9% in 2020 Only to Emerge Stronger With Newer Dynamics in the Post COVID-19 World

- The global market for Contract Research Outsourcing is expected to slump by -1.9% in the year 2020 and thereafter recover to reach US$72.1 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The COVID-19 crisis has thrown various challenges for the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical contract research outsourcing industry, while opening new avenues for growth across different domains. Contract research organizations serving pharmaceutical and vaccine companies were coerced to discontinue several studies owing to restrictions regarding movement of goods along with face-to-face interactions. These mandates affected central laboratories, clinical trial sites and timelines for completion of sponsored studies. Stringent guidelines enforced by countries prevented face-to-face meetings with clients, which delayed resolution of technical issues. The situation prompted various organizations to resort to video conferencing along with advanced technologies for addressing these issues. On the positive side, the COVID-19 pandemic drove the adoption of e-Clinical systems and offered new opportunities for pandemic-related research. The outbreak and associated changes in strategies required companies to bring their projects online and comply with high visibility and tight timelines. Various organizations implemented e-Clinical systems to avoid face-to-face interactions, enabling providers of these solutions to reap rich dividends. While the pandemic affected existing projects, it enabled the pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical outsourcing industry to witness notable surge in R&D demand.

- The trend prompted companies to shift their focus and fine-tune existing operations to ensure efficiency for COVID-19-related projects. In addition, the work-from-home trend and repurposing of projects enabled various players to pay more attention to strategic activities. The pandemic has brought various changes in the CRO industry by delaying clinical trials, requiring repurposing of development pipeline and prompting companies to explore new options to connect with patients. Factors like patient disinclination to travel and local restrictions made companies to delay or stop non-essential study visits. Organizations were affected by customer-related trial delays, access and limitations to specific trial sites, and disruptions in the supply chain. The shift towards COVID-19 vaccine and treatments increased the workload for CROs. Known for their high capacity and flexibility, majority of CROs effectively accommodated the volume within a short span. Contract research organizations made concerted efforts towards accommodation of new projects without compromising over existing projects for other medical conditions or indications. The pandemic is anticipated to benefit the biopharmaceutical drug development industry and strengthen drug development activity, requiring players to efficiently use digital solutions, data insights and patient engagements. Easing of restrictions and reopening of businesses are likely to bring non-COVID-19 trials on track and drive organizations to pay more attention to decentralized clinical trial solutions including digital platforms along with mobile phlebotomists and nurses. In addition, these clinical trials are expected to reduce the requirement for patients and other participants to travel, which remains a major challenge during the current scenario.

- Changes in business operations for pharmaceutical companies are prompting CROs and other participants to adjust their practices. The impact of COVID-19 on face-to-face interactions with clients is driving various companies to implement new platforms for virtual connectivity. The technology is enabling organizations with global operations to efficiently serve their customers. In addition to limiting employee travel and considering remote working, organizations are adopting wearable cameras to assist clients in virtual audits and plant visits. These virtual meetings are providing an effective alternative to traditional personal contacts, on-site visits and face-to-face interactions. In addition, organizations are working closely with procurement teams for sourcing necessary supplies to ensure operational continuity and serve clients in a better way. The COVID-19 healthcare emergency has created a pressing need for a collaborative approach among health authorities, pharmaceutical players, regulators and CROs for developing and producing safe and effective treatments. The holistic approach combining resources and the required expertise is expected to pave way for efficient distribution of the impending vaccine globally. CROs are partnering with pharmaceutical companies for targeting data integrity and patient safety, as well as with other stakeholders including regulators and sites for patient safety-related considerations. Players are also implementing sophisticated solutions for research sites and clinical studies to reduce the burden on healthcare providers, patients and investigational sites. CROs are anticipated to play a critical role during the pandemic by taking responsibility for consistent on-site support.



Select Competitors (Total 152 Featured) -

Albany Molecular Research, Inc.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.

Covance Clinical Biotech

ICON plc

IQVIA Inc

Jubilant Biosys Ltd.

Laboratory Corporation of America® Holdings

Olon Ricerca Bioscience

PAREXEL International Corp.

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Pharmaron

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

Sygnature Discovery Limited

Syneos Health

SynteractHCR

WuXi AppTec







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910444/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1

COVID-19 Delivers Mixed Results for Contract Research

Outsourcing Industry II-2

Players Focus on Collaborative Approach II-3

Optimism Reigns in Latter Part of 2020 II-4

COVID-19 and Implications for Drug Development Regulations &

Processes II-4

Opportunities in COVID-19 Programs II-6

Parallel Gains for Development & Manufacturing II-7

Contract Research Outsourcing: An Introduction II-8

Key Service Markets II-9

Market Dynamics II-10

Key Therapeutic Areas of Clinical Trial Research II-12

Exhibit 1: Top 10 Therapeutic Categories by Number of R&D

Products in 2020 II-13

Cost Savings Hold Relevance II-13

Product Innovations & Enhanced Speed II-14

Access to Expertise & Sophisticated Technology II-14

Outlook II-14

Regional Market Analysis II-16

Future Model of CRO II-17

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO II-18

CRO: A Highly Fragmented Market II-18

Exhibit 2: Leading Players in the Global Contract Research

Outsourcing Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by

Player II-19

Partnership Models Pay Returns II-19

Strategies and Tactical Programs II-20

Large CROs Seek the Inorganic Growth Route II-21

Key Opportunities for CROs II-22

Technological Superiority: An Advantage II-23

Consolidation to Gain Pace II-23

Recent Market Activity II-24



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-25



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-27

Uptrend in Advanced Medicine Concepts Favors Growth II-27

Drug Developers Bet on CROs to Sail through Challenging Aspects II-28

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Firms Target Outsourcing II-28

Gene Therapy Offers Exciting Opportunities for CROs II-29

COVID-19 Creates a Pause in Gene Therapy Market Growth II-30

Gene Therapy Set to Witness Rapid Growth Post COVID-19 II-31

Exhibit 3: Global Gene Therapy Market in US$ Million for Years

2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 II-32

Increasing Significance of Biologic Drugs Supports Market Demand II-33

Exhibit 4: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025 II-34

COVID-19 Drives Strong Gains for Biologics Activity II-34

Opportunities Rife in Early Stage Drug Development II-34

Notable Trends in Pharma/Biopharma R&D Impacting CROs II-35

Advances in Digital/Technology and its Impact on Clinical

Development II-37

Significant Strides Taken in the Sphere of Current Clinical

Research II-37

Data Quality Oversight (DQO) Undergoes Change II-38

Pharmacovigilance Set to Grow II-38

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Gain Interest II-39

Orphan Drugs to the Fore II-39

CROs Adapt New Technologies to See More Business in Future II-40

Streamlining Development of Novel Trial Designs II-41

Industry Witnesses Increased Spend on R&D Outsourcing II-41

Exhibit 5: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion):

2015-2025 II-43

Exhibit 6: Percentage Breakdown of Total Number of Compounds in

Pipeline by Phase for Pre-Clinical, Phase I, Phase II and

Phase III: 2019 II-44

Focus on Enhancing Site Selection and Patient Enrollment II-44

CROs Enter into Alliances to Improve Efficiencies II-45

Adoption of Digital Technologies Gains Pace II-45

Toxicology Services Gain Notable Attention II-47

Pharma Companies Enter into Licensing Agreements with Biotech

Companies for New Drug Discovery II-47

Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Trends to Support CRO

Penetration II-48

Exhibit 7: Global Biopharma % R&D Outsourcing (2014-2022) II-49

Exhibit 8: New FDA Drug Approvals (2010-2019): Breakdown of

Number of Approvals by Type for New Molecular Entity (NME) and

Biologic License Application (BLA) Approvals II-50

eClinical Solutions Gain Traction II-50

Other Noteworthy Market Trends II-51

Challenges Faced by Contract Research Organizations II-52

Surging Global Population Offers Increased Growth Opportunities II-53

Exhibit 9: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050 II-54

Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs

Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth II-54

Exhibit 10: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050 II-56

Exhibit 11: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040 II-57

Exhibit 12: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion

(2010-2030) II-58

Exhibit 13: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated

Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic

Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others II-59

Exhibit 14: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045) II-60

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure and Demand for Generics to

Drive Growth II-60

Exhibit 15: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023 II-61

Exhibit 16: Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the

Years 2020 & 2023 II-62



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-63

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 II-63



Table 2: World Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 II-64



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-65



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Clinical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 II-66



Table 5: World Historic Review for Clinical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-67



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Clinical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-68



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Discovery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 II-69



Table 8: World Historic Review for Discovery by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-70



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Discovery by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-71



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Pre-Clinical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 II-72



Table 11: World Historic Review for Pre-Clinical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-73



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Pre-Clinical by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-74



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Laboratory

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 II-75



Table 14: World Historic Review for Laboratory Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 II-76



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Laboratory Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-77



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Pharmaceutical &

Biopharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027 II-78



Table 17: World Historic Review for Pharmaceutical &

Biopharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 II-79



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Pharmaceutical &

Biopharmaceutical Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027 II-80



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical Device

Companies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 II-81



Table 20: World Historic Review for Medical Device Companies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 II-82



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical Device

Companies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-83



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Academic

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 II-84



Table 23: World Historic Review for Academic Institutes by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 II-85



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Academic Institutes by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-86



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Market Overview III-1

COVID-19 Pandemic: Mixed Bag of Opportunities for CROs III-1

Drug Developers Rely on CROs to Improve Trial Efficiency and

Cost Savings III-2

Trial Services Witness Strong Demand III-3

High Demand for Data Management Services III-3

Risk-based Monitoring Catches Pace III-3

Market Analytics III-5

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-5



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Contract Research Outsourcing

by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and

Laboratory Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-6



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and Laboratory

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-7



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-8



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Contract Research Outsourcing

by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies,

Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 III-9



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical

Device Companies and Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-10



CANADA III-11

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Research Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery,

Pre-Clinical and Laboratory Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-11



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-12



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and Laboratory

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-13



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Research Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &

Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies and

Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-14



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-15



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical

Device Companies and Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-16



JAPAN III-17

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-17



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-18



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and Laboratory

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-19



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-20



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-21



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical

Device Companies and Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-22



CHINA III-23

Market Overview III-23

Market Analytics III-24

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-24



Table 44: China Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-25



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and Laboratory

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-27



Table 47: China Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-28



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical

Device Companies and Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-29



EUROPE III-30

Market Overview III-30

Amid Pandemic, CRO Industry in Europe Gears Up for Broad-based

Amendments III-30

Providers Expand Services in Downstream Drug Development III-30

Market Analytics III-32

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Research Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-33



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-34



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Research Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery,

Pre-Clinical and Laboratory Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-35



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-36



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and Laboratory

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-37



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Research Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &

Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies and

Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-38



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-39



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical

Device Companies and Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-40



FRANCE III-41

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Research Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery,

Pre-Clinical and Laboratory Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-41



Table 59: France Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-42



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and Laboratory

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-43



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Research Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &

Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies and

Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-44



Table 62: France Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-45



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical

Device Companies and Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-46



GERMANY III-47

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Research Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery,

Pre-Clinical and Laboratory Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-47



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-48



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and Laboratory

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-49



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Contract

Research Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical &

Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical Device Companies and

Academic Institutes - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-50



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-51



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical

Device Companies and Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-52



ITALY III-53

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-53



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-54



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and Laboratory

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-55



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 III-56



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical

Companies, Medical Device Companies and Academic Institutes

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-57



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies, Medical

Device Companies and Academic Institutes for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027 III-58



UNITED KINGDOM III-59

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical

and Laboratory Services - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-59



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Contract Research Outsourcing

by Service Type - Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and

Laboratory Services Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 III-60



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Outsourcing by Service Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Clinical, Discovery, Pre-Clinical and Laboratory

Services for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-61



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Outsourcing by End-Use - Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04910444/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001