In this study, the report delivers an analysis of the sector's key indicators, and so providing readers with a deeper understanding of current and upcoming shifts and trends in Europe's TV and OTT markets:
Dataset Scope
Indicators by country
Consumption indicators
Access indicators
Revenue indicators
Type of data
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. TV & Video Consumption
2.1. Linear TV viewing: Europe in the global average
2.2. Solutions for stemming viewer losses
3. TV Access Networks
3.1. High TV penetration rate in households starting to decline
3.2. Terrestrial television still dominates in southern Europe, while cable and satellite share the market in continental and northern Europe
3.3. IPTV: main beneficiary of changing viewing habits in Europe
3.4. But Europe will still be a land of contrasts in 2024
3.5. Pay TV's weight in the equation
4. TV Revenue
4.1. A continent that is losing steam
4.2. Balanced reliance on three main sources of financing
4.3. Clear decrease in growth
4.4. A downward trend driven by multiple factors
4.5. Dwindling growth confirmed in Europe with the Covid-19 crisis
5. OTT Video Market
5.1. A market massively concentrated in a handful of countries
5.2. The Covid-19 crisis benefitted subscription services
5.3. Still steady growth momentum for OTT in Europe, but at a lesser pace
5.4. OTT ensuring audiovisual industry growth
6. The Players
6.1. European players' dwindling clout on the international stage
6.2. Having to compete with American OTT players, European media companies are looking to form strategic alliances
