Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Depression Drugs Market, Dosage, Price, Sales Insight 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The complete research report is divided into several sections focusing on the approaches followed for sales and marketing, research and development, specific clinical trials and tailored capabilities of the major bio-pharmaceutical companies towards the market.

Furthermore, the research report discusses the models followed by US researchers to capture and deliver trending healthcare benefits and opportunities to the patients and investors respectively.

As the US pharmaceutical market is grappling over the largest share of the global pharmaceutical industry, intense pressure has been laid down by patients who have started to expect more from the country with respect to anxiety treatment. The country's overall economic development is aligning the depression drug market towards the long-term future.

Extensive and rapid growth is expected in the US depression drug market as the overall GDP growth in the country for pharmaceutical depression drug research and development is getting wealthier and proportionate when compared with other emerged markets such as the oncology sector. Even in the current and near term, the large depression drug market is likely to grow substantially stronger than the other emerged markets of the world.

As a typical booster of the US pharmaceutical industry, the depression drug market contributes more than 10 times than any other emerged or emerging markets across the global level. Such a massive figure indicates that the country is offering significant trending opportunities for further growth.

Overall optimism established by the country's respective market has been tempered by the high awareness rate of challenges suffered by patients. The market's huge successive growth rate is attributed by the intervention of the governing body through several direct actions and indirect measures. In addition, the expansion led down by the local and multinational biotech and bio-pharmaceutical companies in the US have also impacted the sales forces over the last few decades.

Hundreds of multinational shifts initiated by the market and inclination of the entire focus on developing specialty products, managing the immense portfolio of the blockbuster drugs are considerably getting classified as prominent parameters causing an overall advancement of the market.

Looking ahead, it is expected that the US market will continue to offer trending and attractive opportunities for growth, whereas on the other side, US major key players will navigate certain ways to tailor hundreds of commercial models and approaches as per the need of the patient.

An important growth-inducing boosting factor in the country for the sales of the market drugs is the increasing prevalence of mental disorders such as depression and social anxiety. It is representing one of the most important and propelling factors for the growth rate of depression drugs available in the US. Beyond that, several dozens of US blockbuster depression drugs have engaged with annual revenue of more than several million dollars.

It is estimated that several depression drugs in the US have attained massive symbolic height in the year 2020, when compared with early the 2000s. Several depression drugs available in the US are set to break the market of billion dollars in the upcoming years. In the research report focused towards the US depression drug market, novel perspectives of the growth paradigms of the market are analyzed and shared.

The "US Depression Drug Market, Dosage, Price, Sales Insight 2021 - 2026" Report Highlights:

US Depression Drugs Market & Clinical Trial Insight

Comprehensive Insight On Approved Depression Drugs Price & Dosage Analysis For US Market

Depression Drugs Patent Timeline

Dosage, Formulation, Patent, Pricing Insight by Drug Class

420 Page Data & Analysis On All Approved Drugs In Market

Key Topics Covered:

1. US Depression Market - Prevalence & Statistics

2. US Anti-Depressant Drugs Market Overview

2.1 Current Market Scenario

2.2 Clinical Trials Landscape

3. US Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitors - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis

3.1 Sertraline

3.2 Citalopram

3.3 Fluoxetine

3.4 Escitalopram

3.5 Venlafaxine

3.6 Duloxetine

3.7 Paroxetine

3.8 Fluvoxamine

4. US Phenylpiperazine Antidepressants - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage Patent & Price Analysis

4.1 Trazodone

4.2 Nefazodone

5. US Tetracyclic Antidepressant Drugs - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis

5.1 Mirtazapine

5.2 Maprotiline

6. US Tricyclic Antidepressant Drugs - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis

6.1 Amitriptyline

6.2 Nortriptyline

6.3 Desipramine

6.4 Imipramine

6.5 Amoxapine

6.6 Clomipramine

6.7 Protriptyline

6.8 Trimipramine

7. US Atypical Antipsychotic Drugs - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage Patent, & Price Analysis

7.1 Paliperidone

7.2 Brexpiprazole

7.3 Aripiprazole

7.4 Quetiapine

7.5 Olanzapine

7.6 Risperidone

7.7 Amisulpride

8. US CNS Stimulant Drugs for Depression - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis

8.1 Methylphenidate

8.2 Modafinil

8.3 Atomoxetine

8.4 Lisdexamfetamine

8.5 Armodafinil

9. US MAO Inhibitors for Depression - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis

9.1 Phenelzine

9.2 Tranylcypromine

9.3 Isocarboxazid

10. US Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors for Depression - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis

10.1 Desvenlafaxine

10.2 Levomilnacipran

11. US Antidpression Drugs of Other Categories - Branded & Generic Availability, Dosage, Patent & Price Analysis

11.1 Lamotrigine

11.2 Tramadol

11.3 Doxepin

11.4 Lithium

11.5 L-Methylfolate

11.6 Niacin

11.7 Vilazodone

11.8 Vortioxetine

11.9 Esketamine

11.10 Thyroid Desiccated

11.11 Bupropion

11.12 Alprazolam

11.13 Brexanolone (Zulresso)

11.14 Selegiline (Emsam)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/12rxjh

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900