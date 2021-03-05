Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, By Method of Synthesis, By Source, By Distribution Channel, By Therapeutic Application, By Form, By Molecule Type, By Potency, By Drug Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2016 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market stood at USD17.81 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.73% to cross USD31.48 billion by 2026.

This can be attributed to growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancer, respiratory disorders, among others. This has drastically increased the patient pool thereby increasing the demand for drugs. This in turn is expected to positively influence the market growth through 2026.

Additionally, increasing R&D by various biopharmaceutical companies in drug discovery is further expected to spur the market growth over the next few years. Besides this, growing importance of generics is also expected to foster the market growth in the next five years.



The United States Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market can be segregated based on method of synthesis, source, distribution channel, therapeutic application, form, molecule type, potency, drug type, region and company. Based on method of synthesis, the market can be split into synthetic and biological.

The synthetic method of synthesis dominated the market with a share of 58.29% in 2020 on account of the easy availability of raw materials and easier process for development of active pharmaceutical ingredients. While the biological method of synthesis segment is expected to grow at a rate of 10.82% during the forecast period owing to the growing demand for vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, biosimilars, among others.



Leading players operating in the market include Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Merck & Co., Inc., Pfizer Inc., Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Novartis Inc. (Sandoz), Aurobindo Pharma USA, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Sanofi-Aventis U.S. LLC and others.

Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments. For instance, in 2020, Pfizer (US) signed a multiyear agreement with Gilead Sciences Inc., to manufacture and supply Gilead's antiviral drug (Remdesivir) for the treatment of COVID-19.



