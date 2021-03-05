Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Surgical Sutures Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2021 To 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Veterinary surgical sutures market accounted for a market value of US$ 264.13 million in 2019 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.

Increasing pet ownership in developed and developing countries is one of the major drivers assisting the growth of veterinary surgical sutures market as pet owners are more concern about pet injuries and diseases. According to a survey conducted by American Pet Products Association's cat owners pay about $196 in routine care and about $400 on surgical visits and dog owners spend about $235 annually and $551 on surgical visits. Less than 15% of the pet owners are insured. Spread of covid 19 across 215 countries has had a large impact on the pet care market. Total visits to veterinarian clinics indicated a sharp dip.



Absorbable surgical sutures have huge market demand due to high efficiency, safety, and considered as accost efficient option over non-absorbable surgical suture



Absorbable surgical sutures further sub-segmented as monofilament, natural, and braided; thus, a wide range of product options assists doctor's convenience. The absorbable monofilaments are made of polydioxanone, natural sutures created with animal gut, and braided sutures are made of polyglycolic acid, & polyglactic acid. The key market drivers responsible for growth of veterinary surgical sutures market are rising prevalence of veterinary diseases due to developed diagnostic techniques, and high public awareness related to animal diseases & injuries.



Asia Pacific identified as the fastest growing veterinary surgical sutures market during the forecast period due to increasing trend of petting animals



Asia Pacific is growing significantly throughout the forecast period due to key market drivers such as developing veterinary diagnostic technologies & its increasing adoption, rising public awareness related to veterinary diseases and treatment options, and mounting number of specialty veterinary hospitals & clinics. China & Japan are the major veterinary surgical sutures market due to improved healthcare facilities, high awareness related to pet healthcare, and humanization of pets is growing significantly. One of the major factor assisting the veterinary surgeries to grow significantly is the rising trend of pet insurance in some major Asian countries such as Japan & China.



The veterinary surgical sutures market analyzed considering current market trends for base year 2020 and based on future trends CAGRs calculated for the forecast period from 2021 to 2029.



The key manufacturers involved in the market studied based on financial data, product portfolio, current press releases, and major market strategies. This report also covers attractive investment proposition studied based on extensive geographical PESTEL analysis. Major players included in the report are Medtronic plc, B.Braun, DemeTech, KRUUSE UK Ltd., Ethicon US, LLC, Teleflex Incorporated, Q-Close (Clinisupplies Ltd.), and AmerisourceBergen Corporation among others.



