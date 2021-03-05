New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global X-ray Inspection Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033324/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global X-ray Inspection Systems Market to Reach $964.2 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for X-ray Inspection Systems estimated at US$680.8 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$964.2 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 5.1% over the period 2020-2027. Digital Imaging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$582.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Film-Based Imaging segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $200.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.8% CAGR

- The X-ray Inspection Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$200.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$170.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

3DX-RAY Ltd.

General Electric Co.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Nordson DAGE

North Star Imaging, Inc.

Smiths Detection, Inc.

VisiConsult X-ray Systems & Solutions GmbH

VJ Group, Inc.

Yxlon International GmbH







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

X-ray Inspection Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033324/?utm_source=GNW



