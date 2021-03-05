Series RIKS 26 0216RIKS 33 0321
Settlement Date 03/10/202103/10/2021
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 6481,100
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 108.135/-0.140121.700/1.068
Total Number of Bids Received 54
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6481,100
Total Number of Successful Bids 54
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 54
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 108.135/-0.140121.700/1.068
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 108.448/-0.200122.563/1.000
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 108.135/-0.140121.700/1.068
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 108.270/-0.166121.841/1.057
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 108.448/-0.200122.563/1.000
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 108.135/-0.140121.700/1.068
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 108.270/-0.166121.841/1.057
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.001.00