|Series
|RIKS 26 0216
|RIKS 33 0321
|Settlement Date
|03/10/2021
|03/10/2021
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|648
|1,100
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|108.135
|/
|-0.140
|121.700
|/
|1.068
|Total Number of Bids Received
|5
|4
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|648
|1,100
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|5
|4
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|5
|4
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|108.135
|/
|-0.140
|121.700
|/
|1.068
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|108.448
|/
|-0.200
|122.563
|/
|1.000
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|108.135
|/
|-0.140
|121.700
|/
|1.068
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|108.270
|/
|-0.166
|121.841
|/
|1.057
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|108.448
|/
|-0.200
|122.563
|/
|1.000
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|108.135
|/
|-0.140
|121.700
|/
|1.068
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|108.270
|/
|-0.166
|121.841
|/
|1.057
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.00
|1.00
