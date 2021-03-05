Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Academic Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Deployment and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to this report the global academic software market was valued at US$ 625.31 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2,007.08 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2020 to 2027.
The current learning analytics landscape, especially for higher education, has expanded rapidly. When students are engaging in fun game events, they can learn better and practice simultaneously. Gaming features help create a fun and productive learning experience for learners. In the K-12 educational field, the implementation of gamification is most widespread. Thus, the adoption of gamification across the global education sector is expected to influence the demand for academic software over the years.
Additionally, ever since virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) have been introduced into education, the class learning experience has undergone a tremendous transition. The growth in demand for experiential learning is moving the development of VR and AR learning forward. Learning has been a lot more engaging than typical techniques. While VR provides a built reality, AR provides a real image with an improved view. Thus, increase in adoption of technologies across educational institutions is creating demand for solutions to support the implementation of them and to offer better results. This is expected to contribute to the academic software market growth over the forecast period.
The academic software market is segmented on the basis of deployment, application, and geography. Based on deployment, the market is bifurcated into cloud and on-premise. In 2019, the cloud segment accounted for a larger share in the market. On the basis of application, the academic software market is segmented into colleges and universities, educational services, and others. In 2019, the colleges and universities segment accounted for the largest share in the market. Geographically, North America held the largest share of the academic software market in 2019, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. Further, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Academic Software Market
The emergence and outbreak of COVID-19 is adversely affecting numerous developed and developing countries. As of January 2021, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak is hindering the education sector as all schools, colleges, and universities are temporarily closed to combat the spread of the virus. With high support from the government across all regions, the education sector is experiencing a total shift from offline method to online studies for students. Additionally, several top universities have committed to decade-long, multi-million dollar contracts and joint ventures in central, vital academic areas with educational online program managers (OPMs). These collaborations, if properly designed, would allow universities to leap forward in the coming years. Thus, the rising shift of the education sector to online mediums owing to the pandemic is driving the growth of the academic software market globally.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Research Report Guidance
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.3.1 Academic Software Market - By Deployment
1.3.2 Academic Software Market - by Application
1.3.3 Academic Software Market - By Region
2. Key Takeaways
3. Research Methodology
3.1 Coverage
3.2 Secondary Research
3.3 Primary Research
4. Academic Software Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 PEST Analysis
4.2.1 North America
4.2.2 Europe
4.2.3 APAC
4.2.4 MEA
4.2.5 SAM
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion
5. Academic Software Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Rise in Adoption of E-Learning Across Institutions
5.1.2 Integration of Technologies such as Artificial Intelligence with Academic Software Solutions
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Prevalence of Freely Available Academic Software
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Adoption of Immersive Learning with Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, and Gamification
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Growing Need to Maintain Student Academic Records
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints
6. Academic Software Market - Global Analysis
6.1 Academic Software Market Global Overview
6.2 Academic Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players
7. Academic Software Market Analysis - by Deployment
7.1 Overview
7.2 Academic Software Market, by Deployment (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Cloud
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Cloud: Academic Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 On-Premise
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 On-Premise: Academic Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8. Academic Software Market Analysis - by Application
8.1 Overview
8.2 Academic Software Market, by Application (2019 and 2027)
8.3 Colleges and Universities
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Colleges and Universities: Academic Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Educational Services
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Educational Services: Academic Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Overview
8.5.2 Others: Academic Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9. Academic Software Market - Geographic Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 North America: Academic Software Market
9.3 Europe: Academic Software Market
9.4 APAC: Academic Software Market
9.5 MEA: Academic Software Market
9.6 SAM: Academic Software Market
10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Academic Software Market
10.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
10.5 South America Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic
11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Product Development
12. Company Profiles
12.1 Alma
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 Campus Cafe Software
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 ConexED
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 Envisio Solutions Inc.
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 FULL FABRIC
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 PowerVista Software, Inc
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments
12.7 QUALTRICS LLC
12.7.1 Key Facts
12.7.2 Business Description
12.7.3 Products and Services
12.7.4 Financial Overview
12.7.5 SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Key Developments
12.8 Tophatmonocle Corp.
12.8.1 Key Facts
12.8.2 Business Description
12.8.3 Products and Services
12.8.4 Financial Overview
12.8.5 SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Key Developments
12.9 TRUEDIALOG
12.9.1 Key Facts
12.9.2 Business Description
12.9.3 Products and Services
12.9.4 Financial Overview
12.9.5 SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Key Developments
12.10 WizeHive, Inc.
12.10.1 Key Facts
12.10.2 Business Description
12.10.3 Products and Services
12.10.4 Financial Overview
12.10.5 SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Key Developments
13. Appendix
13.1 About the Publisher
13.2 Word Index
