Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tour Operator Software Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Component, Enterprise Size, and Subscription Type" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to this report the market was valued at $667.34 million in 2019 and is projected to reach $1,295.07 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.



Rising globalization, increasing trade volumes, and positive economic outlook are a few of the major macroeconomic factors driving the growth of the tourism market. Growing digitalization of payments and travel bookings is another important reason that is increasing the demand for travel solutions across the world. In the past 5 years, the launch of new tourist destinations offered lucrative opportunities in the global travel and tourism industry. With rising number of tourism operators, there is an increasing demand for fascinating tours packages. Travel technology software are used across the hospitality and travel industry to provide information along with communication technology to the user, which is driving the growth of the tour operator software market. Xola, Inc.; Travefy, Inc.; Rezdy Pty Ltd; TRYTN; TrekkSoft AG; and Checkfront, Inc. are among the key players that have been profiled during the study of the tour operator software market.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Tour Operator Software Market



The emergence and outbreak of COVID-19 is adversely affecting numerous developed and developing countries. As of December 2020, the US, India, Brazil, Russia, and France are among the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The outbreak is hindering economies and numerous industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns. Lockdown across many countries is hampering the travel and tourism sector. The temporary restrictions on the domestic and international travel by the government of different regions is also showcasing negative trend in the tourism sector. The continuity of the COVID-19 spread, would be severely dangerous for the tour operator software market players in the coming years.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global tour operator software market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global tour operator software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Tour Operator Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific

4.2.4 Middle East & Africa

4.2.5 South America

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Tour Operator Software Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Mounting Tourism Industry Globally with Positive Economic Outlook

5.1.2 Rising Awareness of Tourism Firms Worldwide

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Concerns Related to Secured Transaction and Privacy

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Opportunity in the Emerging Economies

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Increasing Adoption of AI across Tourism Sector

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Tour Operator Software Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Tour Operator Software Market Global Overview

6.2 Tour Operator Software Market- Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Five Key Players



7. Tour Operator Software Market Analysis - by Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Tour Operator Software Market, by Component (2019 and 2027)

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Software: Tour Operator Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services: Tour Operator Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



8. Tour Operator Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - By Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Tour Operator Software Market Breakdown, By Enterprise Size, 2019 & 2027

8.3 SMEs

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 SMEs: Tour Operator Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8.4 Large Enterprises

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Large Enterprises: Tour Operator Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



9. Tour Operator Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 - By Subscription Type

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Tour Operator Software Market Breakdown, By Subscription Type, 2019 & 2027

9.3 Monthly Subscription

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Monthly Subscription: Tour Operator Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.4 Annual Subscription

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Annual Subscription: Tour Operator Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9.5 One Time Subscription

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 One-Time Subscription: Tour Operator Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)



10. Tour Operator Software Market - Geographic Analysis

10.1 Overview

10.2 Overview

10.3 North America: Tour Operator Software Market

10.4 Europe: Tour Operator Software Market

10.5 APAC: Tour Operator Software Market

10.6 MEA: Tour Operator Software Market

10.7 SAM: Tour Operator Software Market



11. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Tour Operator Software Market

11.1 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Braking Resistors Market

11.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.3 Asia Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11.1.5 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



12. Industry Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Market Initiative

12.3 New Product Development



13. Company Profiles

13.1 Checkfront Inc

13.1.1 Key Facts

13.1.2 Business Description

13.1.3 Products and Services

13.1.4 Financial Overview

13.1.5 SWOT Analysis

13.1.6 Key Developments

13.2 GP Solutions GmbH

13.2.1 Key Facts

13.2.2 Business Description

13.2.3 Products and Services

13.2.4 Financial Overview

13.2.5 SWOT Analysis

13.2.6 Key Developments

13.3 Rezdy

13.3.1 Key Facts

13.3.2 Business Description

13.3.3 Products and Services

13.3.4 Financial Overview

13.3.5 SWOT Analysis

13.3.6 Key Developments

13.4 Tourplan

13.4.1 Key Facts

13.4.2 Business Description

13.4.3 Products and Services

13.4.4 Financial Overview

13.4.5 SWOT Analysis

13.4.6 Key Developments

13.5 Travefy, Inc.

13.5.1 Key Facts

13.5.2 Business Description

13.5.3 Products and Services

13.5.4 Financial Overview

13.5.5 SWOT Analysis

13.5.6 Key Developments

13.6 TraveloPro

13.6.1 Key Facts

13.6.2 Business Description

13.6.3 Products and Services

13.6.4 Financial Overview

13.6.5 SWOT Analysis

13.6.6 Key Developments

13.7 Trawex Technologies Pvt Ltd.

13.7.1 Key Facts

13.7.2 Business Description

13.7.3 Products and Services

13.7.4 Financial Overview

13.7.5 SWOT Analysis

13.7.6 Key Developments

13.8 TrekkSoft (TrekkSoft Group)

13.8.1 Key Facts

13.8.2 Business Description

13.8.3 Products and Services

13.8.4 Financial Overview

13.8.5 SWOT Analysis

13.8.6 Key Developments

13.9 TRYTN, Inc.

13.9.1 Key Facts

13.9.2 Business Description

13.9.3 Products and Services

13.9.4 Financial Overview

13.9.5 SWOT Analysis

13.9.6 Key Developments

13.10 Xola, Inc.

13.10.1 Key Facts

13.10.2 Business Description

13.10.3 Products and Services

13.10.4 Financial Overview

13.10.5 SWOT Analysis

13.10.6 Key Developments



14. Appendix

14.1 About the Publisher

14.2 Word Index

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fboim0

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900