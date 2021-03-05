New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wound Dressings Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033319/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Wound Dressings Market to Reach $11.9 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wound Dressings estimated at US$6.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.4% over the period 2020-2027. Advanced, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.7% CAGR and reach US$8.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Traditional segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.7% CAGR

- The Wound Dressings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 7.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

3M

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc

Advancis Medical

B. Braun Melsungen Ag

Cardinal Health

Coloplast A/S

Convatec Group Plc

Dermarite Industries, Llc

Deroyal Industries, Inc.

Hollister Incorporated.







