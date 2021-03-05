Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Hops Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report presents a strategic analysis of the global hops market and a forecast for its development in the medium term. It provides a comprehensive overview of the market, its dynamics, structure, characteristics, main players, growth and demand drivers, etc. This is the most detailed and comprehensive report about the global hops market currently available, covering all global regions and 152 single countries!



The purpose of the report is to describe the state of the global hops market, to present actual and retrospective information about the volumes, dynamics, structure and characteristics of production, imports, exports and consumption and to build a forecast for the market in the next five years. In addition, the report presents an elaborate analysis of the main market participants, price fluctuations, growth and demand drivers of the market and all other factors, influencing its development. It also focuses on ...



This research report has been prepared using the publisher's unique methodology, including a blend of qualitative and quantitative data. The information comes from official sources and insights from market experts (representatives of the main market participants), gathered by semi-structured interviews.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

1.1. Report description

1.2. Research methodology



2. Executive summary



3. Characteristics of hops



4. State of the global demographics and economy

4.1. Characteristics of the global demographics in 2015-2019

4.2. Characteristics of the global economy in 2015-2019

4.3. Forecast for the development of the global economy in the medium term

4.4. Characteristics of the global agricultural industry in 2015-2019

4.5. Forecast for the development of the global agricultural industry in the medium term



5. Overview and analysis of the global hops market

5.1. Volume and dynamics of the global hops market in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

5.2. Structure of the global hops market by main regions in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

5.3. Structure of the hops market in Africa by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

5.4. Structure of the hops market in Asia and Pacific by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

5.5. Structure of the hops market in the CIS countries by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

5.6. Structure of the hops market in Europe by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

5.7. Structure of the hops market in the Middle East by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

5.8. Structure of the hops market in North America by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

5.9. Structure of the hops market in North East Asia by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

5.10. Structure of the hops market in South and Central America by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

5.11. Structure of the global hops market by end use segments/main product groups in 2015-2019 and forecast for its development in 2020-2025

5.12. Key recent trends on the global hops market

5.13. Five Forces analysis

5.14. Most promising products/markets (by end use)

5.15. Most promising supplying country

5.16. Key drivers and restraints for the market development in the medium term



6. Overview and analysis of the global production of hops

6.1. Volume and dynamics of the global production of hops in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.2. Structure of the global production of hops in 2015-2019 by main regions and forecast for 2020-2025

6.3. Structure of the hops production in Africa by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.4. Structure of the hops production in Asia and Pacific by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.5. Structure of the hops production in the CIS countries by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.6. Structure of the hops production in Europe by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.7. Structure of the hops production in the Middle East by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.8. Structure of the hops production in North America by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.9. Structure of the hops production in North East Asia by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.10. Structure of the hops production in South and Central America by countries in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

6.11. Characteristics of the main producers of hops globally



7. Characteristics and analysis of the global prices of hops

7.1. Value chain analysis

7.2. Structure of price formation

7.3. Characteristics of the global prices of hops in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025

7.4. Characteristics of the regional prices of hops in 2015-2019 and forecast for 2020-2025



8. Overview and analysis of the global imports of hops

8.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the global imports of hops in 2015-2019

8.2. Structure of the global imports of hops by main regions in 2015-2019

8.3. Average prices of the hops, imported globally in 2015-2019



9. Overview and analysis of the global exports of hops

9.1. Volume, value and dynamics of the global exports of hops in 2015-2019

9.2. Structure of the global exports of hops by main regions in 2015-2019

9.3. Average prices of the global exports of hops in 2015-2019



10. Balance between supply and demand on the global hops market



