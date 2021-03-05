Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market 2020-2030 by Component, Communication Type (V2P, V2G, V2C, V2I, V2D, V2V), Connectivity (DSRC, Cellular), Technology, Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), Vehicle Propulsion (ICE, EV), Distribution and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market will reach $1,692.7 billion by 2030, growing by 64.6% annually over 2020-2030 driven by growing demand for fully autonomous driving and safe vehicles, advancements in 5G technology, increased electric vehicles (EV) sales, government regulations to curb emissions, and need to reduce traffic congestion.
Highlighted with 88 tables and 91 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global V2X market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global V2X market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Communication Type, Connectivity, Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution, and Region.
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Communication Type, Connectivity, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global V2X market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
3.1 Market Overview by Component
3.2 Automotive V2X Hardware
3.3 Automotive V2X Software
3.4 Automotive V2X Service
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Communication Type
4.1 Market Overview by Communication Type
4.2 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)
4.3 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)
4.4 Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)
4.5 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)
4.6 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)
4.7 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)
4.8 Other Communication Types
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity
5.1 Market Overview by Connectivity
5.2 Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)
5.3 Cellular-V2X (C-V2X)
5.4 Other Connectivity Types
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology
6.1 Market Overview by Technology
6.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification
6.3 Automated Driver Assistance
6.4 Passenger Information System
6.5 Line of Sight
6.6 Other Technologies
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type
7.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type
7.2 Passenger Cars
7.3 Light Commercial Vehicles
7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Propulsion
8.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion
8.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles
8.3 Electric Vehicles (EV)
9 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution
9.1 Market Overview by Distribution
9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)
9.3 Aftermarket
10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
10.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030
10.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country
10.2.1 Overview of North America Market
10.2.2 U.S.
10.2.3 Canada
10.2.4 Mexico
10.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country
10.3.1 Overview of European Market
10.3.2 Germany
10.3.3 U.K.
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Italy
10.3.7 Russia
10.3.8 Rest of European Market
10.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country
10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 China
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 India
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region
10.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America Market
10.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country
10.6.1 UAE
10.6.2 Saudi Arabia
10.6.3 South Africa
10.6.4 Other National Markets
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Overview of Key Vendors
11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
11.3 Company Profiles
12 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management
12.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market
12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9faich
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: