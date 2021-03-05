Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Market 2020-2030 by Component, Communication Type (V2P, V2G, V2C, V2I, V2D, V2V), Connectivity (DSRC, Cellular), Technology, Vehicle Type (Passenger, Commercial), Vehicle Propulsion (ICE, EV), Distribution and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global vehicle-to-everything (V2X) market will reach $1,692.7 billion by 2030, growing by 64.6% annually over 2020-2030 driven by growing demand for fully autonomous driving and safe vehicles, advancements in 5G technology, increased electric vehicles (EV) sales, government regulations to curb emissions, and need to reduce traffic congestion.



Highlighted with 88 tables and 91 figures, this report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global V2X market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2020 and provides forecast from 2021 till 2030 with 2020 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global V2X market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Communication Type, Connectivity, Technology, Vehicle Type, Vehicle Propulsion, Distribution, and Region.



Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2020-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of key national markets by Communication Type, Connectivity, and Vehicle Type over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in global V2X market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through a Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component

3.1 Market Overview by Component

3.2 Automotive V2X Hardware

3.3 Automotive V2X Software

3.4 Automotive V2X Service



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Communication Type

4.1 Market Overview by Communication Type

4.2 Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P)

4.3 Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G)

4.4 Vehicle-To-Cloud (V2C)

4.5 Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I)

4.6 Vehicle-to-Device (V2D)

4.7 Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V)

4.8 Other Communication Types



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Connectivity

5.1 Market Overview by Connectivity

5.2 Dedicated Short-Range Communication (DSRC)

5.3 Cellular-V2X (C-V2X)

5.4 Other Connectivity Types



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Technology

6.1 Market Overview by Technology

6.2 Emergency Vehicle Notification

6.3 Automated Driver Assistance

6.4 Passenger Information System

6.5 Line of Sight

6.6 Other Technologies



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Type

7.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Type

7.2 Passenger Cars

7.3 Light Commercial Vehicles

7.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicles



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Vehicle Propulsion

8.1 Market Overview by Vehicle Propulsion

8.2 Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) Vehicles

8.3 Electric Vehicles (EV)



9 Segmentation of Global Market by Distribution

9.1 Market Overview by Distribution

9.2 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

9.3 Aftermarket



10 Segmentation of Global Market by Region

10.1 Geographic Market Overview 2020-2030

10.2 North America Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.2.1 Overview of North America Market

10.2.2 U.S.

10.2.3 Canada

10.2.4 Mexico

10.3 European Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.3.1 Overview of European Market

10.3.2 Germany

10.3.3 U.K.

10.3.4 France

10.3.5 Spain

10.3.6 Italy

10.3.7 Russia

10.3.8 Rest of European Market

10.4 Asia-Pacific Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.4.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

10.4.2 Japan

10.4.3 China

10.4.4 Australia

10.4.5 India

10.4.6 South Korea

10.4.7 Rest of APAC Region

10.5 South America Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.5.1 Argentina

10.5.2 Brazil

10.5.3 Chile

10.5.4 Rest of South America Market

10.6 MEA Market 2020-2030 by Country

10.6.1 UAE

10.6.2 Saudi Arabia

10.6.3 South Africa

10.6.4 Other National Markets



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview of Key Vendors

11.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

11.3 Company Profiles

Autotalks Ltd.

Cohda Wireless

Continental AG

Delphi Technologies

Denso Corporation

HAAS, INC.

Harman International

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

Lear Corporation

Neusoft Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Qualcomm Incorporated

Robert Bosch GmbH

Rohde & Schwarz

Savari, Inc.

12 Investing in Global Market: Risk Assessment and Management

12.1 Risk Evaluation of Global Market

12.2 Critical Success Factors (CSFs)

