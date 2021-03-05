Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Telecom Network Outsourcing - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Network Outsourcing estimated at US$65 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Mobile Network, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$57 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed Network segment is readjusted to a revised -1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U. S. Market is Estimated at $19.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR



The Telecom Network Outsourcing market in the U. S. is estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.

The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Ciena Corporation

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

IBM Corp.

Juniper Networks Inc.

Motorola Solutions Inc.

NEC Corporation

Nokia Networks

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Tellabs Inc.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp.

ZTE Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Network Outsourcing: An Introduction

Recent Market Activity

Changing Dynamics in Global Telecommunication Sector Create Business Case for Outsourcing Model

Outsourcing Takes Center Stage amid Mounting Challenges in Network Operations

Sustained Focus on QoS & QoE Propagates Potential Opportunities

Key Benefits offered Drive Adoption of Network Outsourcing

Cost Reduction

Keep Up with Technological Progression

Improved Network Availability

Relief from Network Related Risks

Focus on Core Business

Outsourcing: A Viable Approach for Resource-Constrained Telecos

Global Market Outlook

Developing Markets to be Growth Drivers

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the Network Outsourcing Market

Industry-Leading Expertise Differentiates Market Leaders from Rest

Vendors Prioritize End-to-End Services to Gain Market Traction

Vendors Leverage Low Cost Centers

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Telecom Network Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Ciena Corporation (US)

Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)

Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US)

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

IBM Corporation (US)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)

NEC Corporation (Japan)

Nokia Networks (Finland)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)

Tellabs, Inc. (US)

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (China)

ZTE Corporation (China)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Network Sharing: An Established Business Model

Telecos Invest on BOT Services

Strategic Outsourcing Collaboration for Improved Network Operations

Managed Capacity Services Gain Wider Traction

Consultancy & Support Services for Streamlining Network Operations

Network Outsourcing: Strategic Intent in Overseas Expansion

Backhaul: A Primary Area for Outsourcing

Growing Telecom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently Rising Network Efficiency Needs Build Momentum for Outsourcing Model

Key Statistical Data

Surging Investments on Advanced Network Infrastructure Drive Momentum

Increased Focus on Next Generation Networks Underpin Market Demand

Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Augurs Well

Key Trends in Fiber Optics Market Favoring Outsourcing Services Market

Soaring Investments on EPON & GPON Technologies

Proliferation of FTTx Networks

Ongoing Expansion in Mobile Services Sector Steers Market Momentum

Growing User Base of Smartphones & Tablets Instigates Need for Network Improvements

Transition towards 4G, 5G Underpins Revenue Growth

Latest Technology Trends Influence Demand for Mobile Network Outsourcing Services

Mobile Data Offloading

Small Cell Deployments

Fixed Line Broadband: A Lucrative Market Segment

Enterprise Sector Remains a High-Potential Revenue Source

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Mobile Network (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Mobile Network (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Mobile Network (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Fixed Network (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Fixed Network (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Fixed Network (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Telecom Network Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025

Market Analytics

Telecom Network Outsourcing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Telecom Network Outsourcing Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Telecom Network Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 31

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/469tcn

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900