Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Telecom Network Outsourcing estimated at US$65 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$78 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% over the period 2020-2027.
Mobile Network, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.6% CAGR and reach US$57 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Fixed Network segment is readjusted to a revised -1.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U. S. Market is Estimated at $19.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 2.4% CAGR
The Telecom Network Outsourcing market in the U. S. is estimated at US$19.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$13.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 2.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 1.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.4% CAGR.
The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Network Outsourcing: An Introduction
- Recent Market Activity
- Changing Dynamics in Global Telecommunication Sector Create Business Case for Outsourcing Model
- Outsourcing Takes Center Stage amid Mounting Challenges in Network Operations
- Sustained Focus on QoS & QoE Propagates Potential Opportunities
- Key Benefits offered Drive Adoption of Network Outsourcing
- Cost Reduction
- Keep Up with Technological Progression
- Improved Network Availability
- Relief from Network Related Risks
- Focus on Core Business
- Outsourcing: A Viable Approach for Resource-Constrained Telecos
- Global Market Outlook
- Developing Markets to be Growth Drivers
- Competitive Scenario
- Leading Players in the Network Outsourcing Market
- Industry-Leading Expertise Differentiates Market Leaders from Rest
- Vendors Prioritize End-to-End Services to Gain Market Traction
- Vendors Leverage Low Cost Centers
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- Telecom Network Outsourcing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Ciena Corporation (US)
- Cisco Systems, Inc. (US)
- Fujitsu Limited (Japan)
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. (US)
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)
- IBM Corporation (US)
- Juniper Networks, Inc. (US)
- Motorola Solutions, Inc. (US)
- NEC Corporation (Japan)
- Nokia Networks (Finland)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Sweden)
- Tellabs, Inc. (US)
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (China)
- ZTE Corporation (China)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Network Sharing: An Established Business Model
- Telecos Invest on BOT Services
- Strategic Outsourcing Collaboration for Improved Network Operations
- Managed Capacity Services Gain Wider Traction
- Consultancy & Support Services for Streamlining Network Operations
- Network Outsourcing: Strategic Intent in Overseas Expansion
- Backhaul: A Primary Area for Outsourcing
- Growing Telecom Traffic Volumes & Subsequently Rising Network Efficiency Needs Build Momentum for Outsourcing Model
- Key Statistical Data
- Surging Investments on Advanced Network Infrastructure Drive Momentum
- Increased Focus on Next Generation Networks Underpin Market Demand
- Expanding Role of Fiber Optic Networks Augurs Well
- Key Trends in Fiber Optics Market Favoring Outsourcing Services Market
- Soaring Investments on EPON & GPON Technologies
- Proliferation of FTTx Networks
- Ongoing Expansion in Mobile Services Sector Steers Market Momentum
- Growing User Base of Smartphones & Tablets Instigates Need for Network Improvements
- Transition towards 4G, 5G Underpins Revenue Growth
- Latest Technology Trends Influence Demand for Mobile Network Outsourcing Services
- Mobile Data Offloading
- Small Cell Deployments
- Fixed Line Broadband: A Lucrative Market Segment
- Enterprise Sector Remains a High-Potential Revenue Source
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Mobile Network (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Mobile Network (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Mobile Network (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
- Fixed Network (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
- Fixed Network (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
- Fixed Network (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
- Market Facts & Figures
- Telecom Network Outsourcing Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2025
- Market Analytics
- Telecom Network Outsourcing Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
- Telecom Network Outsourcing Market by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
- Telecom Network Outsourcing Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 31
