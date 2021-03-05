New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless EV Charging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.

  • Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.
  • Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.
  • Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.
  • Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.
  • Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.



Abstract:
- Global Wireless EV Charging Market to Reach $172 Million by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless EV Charging estimated at US$15.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$172 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 41.3% over the period 2020-2027. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 41.8% CAGR and reach US$110.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PHEV segment is readjusted to a revised 40.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 48.5% CAGR
- The Wireless EV Charging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 48.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.3% and 38.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 36.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

  • Bombardier
  • Continental AG
  • Evatran Group Inc.
  • Fulton Innovation
  • Integrated Device Technology, Inc.
  • Powermat Technologies Ltd
  • Qualcomm Inc.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Texas Instruments Inc.
  • Toyota Motor Corporation




Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wireless EV Charging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for BEV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for BEV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for BEV by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PHEV by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for PHEV by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PHEV by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Inductive Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Inductive Power Transfer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Inductive Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Magnetic Power Transfer by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Power Transfer
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Capacitive Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Capacitive Power Transfer
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Capacitive Power
Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027

Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Charging
Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Charging Unit by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Charging Unit by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Public /
Commercial Charging Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Public / Commercial
Charging Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Public / Commercial
Charging Station by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial
Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 32: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 35: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 38: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 41: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CANADA
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

JAPAN
Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

CHINA
Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 68: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 71: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 74: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 77: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

FRANCE
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 95: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 98: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 101: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 104: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

GERMANY
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

ITALY
Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 124: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 125: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 126: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 127: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 128: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012
through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 129: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger
Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 130: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 131: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 132: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and
PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 133: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,
Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 134: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power
Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 135: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and
Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 136: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /
Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 137: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial
Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 138: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home
Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the
Years 2012, 2020 & 2027

Table 139: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV
Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001