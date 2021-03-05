- Global Wireless EV Charging Market to Reach $172 Million by 2027

New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wireless EV Charging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW

In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.

- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.



Trends & Factors - Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments.

Identifying and validating local trends and factors driving each competitive marketplace. These factors include pricing variances, market trajectories, Covid-19 impact and recovery, locally active leading brands, and other parameters impacting the region in the short to medium term such as supply chain realignments. Mobile Access & App - Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience.

Our mobile version of the report may be accessed via our mobile app or directly for a full mobile experience. Complimentary Updates - for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics.

for one year. At least one update in 12-month period is normal and anytime there’s a significant change affecting the market dynamics. Bespoke Updates & Team Collaborations - Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations.

Clients may build a bespoke version of our report with peers on our MarketGlass™ platform which enables multidimensional data simulations. Knowledge Center - clients have full-stack data access for project data they support or purchase including primary research engagement stats, companies and executives.





Abstract:

- Global Wireless EV Charging Market to Reach $172 Million by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wireless EV Charging estimated at US$15.3 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$172 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 41.3% over the period 2020-2027. BEV, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 41.8% CAGR and reach US$110.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the PHEV segment is readjusted to a revised 40.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 48.5% CAGR

- The Wireless EV Charging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$42.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 48.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.3% and 38.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 36.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Bombardier

Continental AG

Evatran Group Inc.

Fulton Innovation

Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

Powermat Technologies Ltd

Qualcomm Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Texas Instruments Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wireless EV Charging Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for BEV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for BEV by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for BEV by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for PHEV by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for PHEV by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for PHEV by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Inductive Power

Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Inductive Power Transfer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Inductive Power

Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Magnetic Power

Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Magnetic Power Transfer by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Magnetic Power Transfer

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Capacitive Power

Transfer by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Capacitive Power Transfer

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Capacitive Power

Transfer by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Home Charging

Unit by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Home Charging Unit by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Home Charging Unit by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Public /

Commercial Charging Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Public / Commercial

Charging Station by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Public / Commercial

Charging Station by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Passenger Cars by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Vehicles by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,

Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial

Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,

Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial

Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,

Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial

Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,

Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial

Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: China Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,

Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial

Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Europe Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,

Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 98: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial

Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: France Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: France Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: France 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,

Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 110: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 111: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 113: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial

Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 114: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 115: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 116: Germany Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 117: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 118: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 119: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 120: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 121: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,

Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 122: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 123: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 124: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 125: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial

Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 126: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 127: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 128: Italy Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 129: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Passenger

Cars and Commercial Vehicles for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 130: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Propulsion - BEV and PHEV - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 131: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - BEV and PHEV Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 132: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Propulsion - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for BEV and

PHEV for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 133: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer,

Magnetic Power Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 134: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power

Transfer and Capacitive Power Transfer Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 135: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Charging System - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Inductive Power Transfer, Magnetic Power Transfer and

Capacitive Power Transfer for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 136: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by Application - Home Charging Unit and Public /

Commercial Charging Station - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 137: UK Historic Review for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Home Charging Unit and Public / Commercial

Charging Station Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 138: UK 15-Year Perspective for Wireless EV Charging by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Home

Charging Unit and Public / Commercial Charging Station for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 139: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wireless EV

Charging by End-Use - Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033308/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001