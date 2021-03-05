Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disruptive Technologies Transforming the Global Commercial Aerospace Industry Through 2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The commercial aerospace industry, common to its rich technology history, will be the leading edge in emerging technologies that will continue to shift its trajectory. This study is a deep dive into how the Fourth Industrial Revolution is shaping Aerospace 4.0 and transforming aerospace systems and the aftermarket landscape over the next decade.
The industry saw unprecedented years of growth toward the end of the last decade. This growth exposed weaknesses as the supply chain was pushed to the limits and operators scrambled to attract enough talent to sustain the labor force. The COVID-19 pandemic shook up the industry; as recovery is revealed, winners and losers will emerge and companies that have not addressed these dormant opportunities could perish.
Emerging technologies in aerospace covered in this study include:
Digitalization in aerospace has grown to a $1.5 billion business impacting every facet of the industry. OEMs, operators, suppliers, and third parties are attempting to capture a share of the convoluted array of products. The 2020s will be a decade of integration as a focus to a higher level of the business will be needed by all organizations. Gleaning best practices and embedding them into these digital systems will be the key to success.
Joint ventures, consolidations, and outright takeovers have been evident in the past few years as manufacturers embrace vertical integration in hopes of gaining back some control lost because of outsourcing.
Key Issues Addressed
Key Topics Covered:
1. What You Need to Know First
2. COVID-19 Impact On World GDP Growth
3. The Strategic Imperative 8T
4. Growth Environment
5. Growth Opportunity Universe
6. Conclusion
7. Next Steps
