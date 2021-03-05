New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wired Interface Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033307/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Wired Interface Market to Reach $52.1 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wired Interface estimated at US$22.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$52.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 13% over the analysis period 2020-2027. USB, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$23.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HDMI segment is readjusted to a revised 10.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.2% CAGR

- The Wired Interface market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.8 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9% and 11.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.2% CAGR.

- Thunderbolt Segment to Record 12.8% CAGR

- In the global Thunderbolt segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.7 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 14.4% CAGR through the analysis period.



Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -

Amphenol Corporation

Analog Devices Inc.

CUI, Inc.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp.

Diodes Inc.

Hirose Electric Co., Ltd.

Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.

Microchip Technology Inc

Molex Inc.







Read the full report:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Wired Interface Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020E

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

