Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Robotic Sensors Market - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 - 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The robotic sensors market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of approximately 8% over the forecast period of (2021 - 2026). With the emergence of autonomous robots in the industrial sector, sensor manufacturers got the right spot to augment their product offering in reciprocation with the need for sensing equipment. Currently, most of the industries like industrial manufacturing, automotive, transportation & logistics, defense, and many others have adopted autonomous robotics technology as their main mode of the manufacturing process.

Owing to the new trend of collaborative robots (Cobots), where humans and machines are working hand-in-hand, sensors are playing a major role in avoiding accidents and in improving the manufacturing process. According to the Robotic Industries Association, by 2025, Cobots will have a market share of 34% among all robots in the global market.

The surge in demand for industrial robotics, increased adoption of robots in logistics and transportation application and technological advancements in collaborative robots (Cobots) are some of the factors anticipated to drive the robotic sensors market. However, the slow adoption rate in underdeveloped regions will hamper the sales of robotic sensors market in the forecast period.

Key Market Trends



Automotive and Semiconductor are Major Share Holders of Sensors in Robotics Industry

In recent years, automotive OEMs have adopted modern robotics technology to reciprocate demand for fast-paced vehicle manufacturing. To lower labor costs and to achieve six sigma tag for the manufacturing process, many automakers have implemented robotic automation on the shop floors of manufacturing facilities across the globe.

Moreover, with growth in demand for precision manufacturing, autonomous robots have been integrated with many sensing equipments to result in error-free process deliveries. With the emerging trend of Nanomaterial manufacturing, autonomous robots are being extensively used for the manufacturing of small and sophisticated parts of consumer electronics goods.

To achieve high accuracy, robotic vendors are integrating motion, force, temperature, pressure and many other types of sensors to augment robotic functions. According to the World Robotics 2018 Industrial Robots report, robotic sales increased to 121,300 units in 2017 for the electrical/electronics industry, which was 32% of the total global robotics supply.

Asia -Pacific to Experience a Healthy Growth Rate

Asia-Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate over the forecast period, owing to noteworthy implementation of industrial robots in various countries including China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan. China is dominating the regional adoption rate of sensors for robotic applications, owing to the massive deployment in the country's dominating semiconductor and automotive manufacturing industries.

As these sectors are also developing at a high rate in other economies such as India and Japan, there is vast potential for growth in this regional market. The regional government is also a major factor for the development of the sensors in the robotics market.

According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), robot sales in India increased by 30% in 2017 as compared to the previous year of 2016. Additionally, 62% of this annual surge was achieved only through the automotive industry in the country.

Competitive Landscape



The robotic sensors market is highly competitive and consists of several global as well regional players including ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Baumer Group, FANUC Corporation, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity, and Tekscan, Inc. These players with a competitive share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across global regions. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and regional presence.

March 2019 - FANUC is extending its offering in the robotics portfolio by introducing new technologies in robotics automation. By levering its expertise in IoT and FIELD system, FANUC is going to implement advanced vision sensors on its robotic platform.

January 2019 - ATI Industrial Automation, Inc. introduced Force/Torque (F/T) Sensor for extensive robotic use for its client Hirebotics, a leading robotic service provider in the U.S. These sensors will augment robot's operational capability in the complex work environment.

Reasons to Purchase this report:

The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

3 months of analyst support

Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Surge in Demand for Industrial Robotics

4.3.2 Increased Adoption of Robots in Logistics and Transportation Application

4.3.3 Technological Advancements in Collaborative Robots (Cobots)

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Slow Adoption Rate in Underdeveloped Regions

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness - Porter's Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Force & Torque Sensor

5.1.2 Temperature Sensor

5.1.3 Pressure Sensor

5.1.4 Position Sensor

5.1.5 Proximity Sensor

5.1.6 Other Type of Sensors

5.2 By Industry

5.2.1 Manufacturing

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Process & Packaging

5.2.4 Logistics

5.2.5 Other Industries

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 ATI Industrial Automation, Inc.

6.1.2 Baumer Group

6.1.3 FANUC Corporation

6.1.4 FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc.

6.1.5 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.6 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.7 OMRON Corporation

6.1.8 Sensata Technologies, Inc.

6.1.9 TE Connectivity Ltd.

6.1.10 Tekscan, Inc.



7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS



8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tkl3oj

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900