The robotic sensors market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of approximately 8% over the forecast period of (2021 - 2026). With the emergence of autonomous robots in the industrial sector, sensor manufacturers got the right spot to augment their product offering in reciprocation with the need for sensing equipment. Currently, most of the industries like industrial manufacturing, automotive, transportation & logistics, defense, and many others have adopted autonomous robotics technology as their main mode of the manufacturing process.
Owing to the new trend of collaborative robots (Cobots), where humans and machines are working hand-in-hand, sensors are playing a major role in avoiding accidents and in improving the manufacturing process. According to the Robotic Industries Association, by 2025, Cobots will have a market share of 34% among all robots in the global market.
The surge in demand for industrial robotics, increased adoption of robots in logistics and transportation application and technological advancements in collaborative robots (Cobots) are some of the factors anticipated to drive the robotic sensors market. However, the slow adoption rate in underdeveloped regions will hamper the sales of robotic sensors market in the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Automotive and Semiconductor are Major Share Holders of Sensors in Robotics Industry
Asia -Pacific to Experience a Healthy Growth Rate
Competitive Landscape
The robotic sensors market is highly competitive and consists of several global as well regional players including ATI Industrial Automation, Inc., Baumer Group, FANUC Corporation, FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, OMRON Corporation, Sensata Technologies, Inc., TE Connectivity, and Tekscan, Inc. These players with a competitive share in the market are focusing on expanding their customer base across global regions. These companies are leveraging strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and regional presence.
