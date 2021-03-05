Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, which incorporates the manufacture, distribution, servicing and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of components.
It includes information on the state and size of the sector, statistics on sales and trade, and information on developments in the sector.
There are profiles of 109 companies including multinational manufacturers such as Toyota, BMW, Volkswagen and Ford, bus manufacturers such as MAN, companies owning dealerships such as Motus and McCarthy, fitment centres and companies manufacturing and selling parts.
Vehicle and component production is the largest manufacturing sector in South Africa's economy. Vehicle sales have been declining due to the poor economy, coronavirus, weak business and consumer confidence and financial pressure on consumers. New car sales declined significantly in 2020 while exports of automotive products, which reached a record in 2019 and which account for over 70% of production volumes, also declined in 2020.
The local manufacturing sector came to a standstill in March 2020 when the national lockdown was implemented and most car manufacturers shut down. While the industry has since reopened, production and sales were severely affected. The South African Automotive Masterplan, which was due to be launched on 1 January 2021, was postponed to July 2021. Vehicle and components companies have said that they are not ready due to dealing with the impact of the coronavirus and the collapse in domestic and export sales. Government has also not finalised how the plan will work.
South Africa has one of the most competitive trading environments with the widest choice to market-size ratio, with over 2,500 models. The industry has expressed concern about the impact of grey imports. It is estimated that about 300,000 of the 12.7 million cars on the country's roads are illegally imported vehicles. The Competition Commission has published draft guidelines for competition in the automotive aftermarket industry to ensure that more companies have an opportunity to service and repair vehicles in the warranty period
1. INTRODUCTION
2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. The Motor Industry Development Programme (MIDP), Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP), and South African Automotive Masterplan (SAAM)
2.2. Retail
2.3. Motor Vehicle Repair and Maintenance
2.4. Auto Salvage
2.5. Industry Value Chain
2.6. Geographic Position
3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
4.1. Local
4.1.1. Corporate Actions
4.1.2. Regulations
4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development
4.2. Continental
4.3. International
5. INFLUENCING FACTORS
5.1. Coronavirus
5.2. Economic Environment
5.3. Government Support
5.4. Rising Input Costs
5.5. Environmental Concerns
5.6. Clean Fuels
5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
5.8. Labour
6. COMPETITION
6.1. Barriers to Entry
7. SWOT ANALYSIS
8. OUTLOOK
9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
