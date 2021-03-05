Dublin, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the motor vehicle industry, which incorporates the manufacture, distribution, servicing and maintenance of motor vehicles and the manufacture of components.

It includes information on the state and size of the sector, statistics on sales and trade, and information on developments in the sector.

There are profiles of 109 companies including multinational manufacturers such as Toyota, BMW, Volkswagen and Ford, bus manufacturers such as MAN, companies owning dealerships such as Motus and McCarthy, fitment centres and companies manufacturing and selling parts.

Motor Vehicle Industry in South Africa:

Vehicle and component production is the largest manufacturing sector in South Africa's economy. Vehicle sales have been declining due to the poor economy, coronavirus, weak business and consumer confidence and financial pressure on consumers. New car sales declined significantly in 2020 while exports of automotive products, which reached a record in 2019 and which account for over 70% of production volumes, also declined in 2020.



Coronavirus:

The local manufacturing sector came to a standstill in March 2020 when the national lockdown was implemented and most car manufacturers shut down. While the industry has since reopened, production and sales were severely affected. The South African Automotive Masterplan, which was due to be launched on 1 January 2021, was postponed to July 2021. Vehicle and components companies have said that they are not ready due to dealing with the impact of the coronavirus and the collapse in domestic and export sales. Government has also not finalised how the plan will work.



Competition:

South Africa has one of the most competitive trading environments with the widest choice to market-size ratio, with over 2,500 models. The industry has expressed concern about the impact of grey imports. It is estimated that about 300,000 of the 12.7 million cars on the country's roads are illegally imported vehicles. The Competition Commission has published draft guidelines for competition in the automotive aftermarket industry to ensure that more companies have an opportunity to service and repair vehicles in the warranty period



Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION



2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. The Motor Industry Development Programme (MIDP), Automotive Production Development Programme (APDP), and South African Automotive Masterplan (SAAM)

2.2. Retail

2.3. Motor Vehicle Repair and Maintenance

2.4. Auto Salvage

2.5. Industry Value Chain

2.6. Geographic Position



3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY



4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations

4.1.3. Enterprise Development and Social Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International



5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Government Support

5.4. Rising Input Costs

5.5. Environmental Concerns

5.6. Clean Fuels

5.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.8. Labour



6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry



7. SWOT ANALYSIS



8. OUTLOOK



9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS



10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites



Companies Mentioned

ACME Salvage

Adient South Africa

Afrit

Alfred Teves Brake Systems

Angelo Kater Motor Trimmers

Atlantis Foundries

AUNDE South Africa

Auto Industrial Group

Autocast South Africa

AutoX

Bandag Southern Africa

Barloworld South Africa

Bell Equipment Company S A

Benteler South Africa

Blue Spec Holdings

BMW

Borbet SA

Bosal Afrika

Bridgestone

Busmark 2000

CFAO Motors

City Deep 4 X 4 Commercial Spares

CNH Industrial SA

Coastline Auto Rebuilds and Spares CC

Combined Motor Holdings Ltd

Continental Tyre South Africa

Corning Products South Africa

Dana Spicer Axle South Africa

Denel Vehicle Systems

Desert Wolf Consulting

Dynamic Salvage Management CC

Faurecia

FAW Vehicle Manufacturers SA

FCA South Africa

Federal-Mogul of South Africa

Ford Motor Company of Southern Africa

Formex Industries

G U D Holdings

Gabriel SA

Glasfit South Africa

Gounden and Gounden CC

GRW Engineering

Hesto Harnesses

Hi-Q Automotive

Honda Motor Southern Africa

Irizar Southern Africa

Isuzu Motors South Africa

Jaguar Land Rover

Johnson Matthey

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd

Kwik Fit Brands

Lazarus Motor Company

Lear Sewing

LSM Distributors

Lumotech

M and D House Motors CC

MA Automotive Tool and Die

Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa

MAHLE Behr South Africa

MAN Automotive

Marcopolo South Africa

Maritime Motors

Masala Ramabulana Holdings

Maxion Wheels South Africa

McCarthy

Mercedes-Benz South Africa Ltd

Metindustrial

Motus Holdings Ltd

Nissan

Paramount Trailers

Pasdec Automotive Technologies

Peugeot Citroen South Africa

PFK Electronics

PG Group

Protea Versoolwerke

Renault South Africa

Robert Bosch

Route Management

Salvage Management and Disposals

Sandown Motor Holdings

Scania South Africa

Schaeffler South Africa

Smiths Manufacturing

Stirling Accessories CC

Subaru Southern Africa

Super Group Ltd

Suzuki Auto South Africa

Tank Clinic

Tata Automobile Corporation

Tata Motors

Tenneco

TFM Manufacturing

TiAuto Investments

Toyota South Africa Motors

Trans Manufacturing

Trentyre

Unifrax Emission Control South Africa

Voertuie vir Almal

Volkswagen of South Africa

Volvo Car South Africa

Volvo Group Southern Africa

Waterworld

Welfit Oddy

