TELESTE'S ANNUAL REPORT 2020 PUBLISHED

Teleste Corporation's Annual Report 2020 and financial statements for the accounting period 1 January - 31 December 2020 have been published today in English and in Finnish on the company's website.

The Annual Report includes Board of Directors' Report, Financial Statements and Auditors' Report.

Teleste has also published its Corporate Governance Statement 2020 separately from the Board of Directors' Report. The Remuneration Report 2020, published on February 11, 2021, is available on the company’s website at teleste.com/investors.

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2020, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 145 million and it had 858 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.





