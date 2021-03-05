BOULDER, Colo., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (“KOL”) webinar on the hyperhidrosis (excessive sweating) market on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 10:00 am EDT.



This webinar will feature presentations by hyperhidrosis KOLs Adam Friedman, MD, The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences, and Joel L. Cohen, MD, AboutSkin Dermatology, who will provide an overview of hyperhidrosis through both the eyes of a patient and diagnosing clinician. Both dermatologists will discuss the unmet need that exists in hyperhidrosis, the current treatment landscape, and the negative quality of life impacts experienced by both pediatric and adult patients. Drs. Friedman and Cohen will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

Robert Brown, CEO of Brickell, also will provide a corporate update. Brickell’s lead investigational product candidate, sofpironium bromide, is a new chemical entity that is currently being evaluated in a pivotal Phase 3 clinical program in the U.S. as a potential best-in-class therapy for treatment of primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis. Brickell expects to report topline data from this Phase 3 clinical program in the fourth quarter of 2021.

All industry and investment professionals are invited to attend the event, which will be accessible via a webcast posted in the Investors section of the Brickell website at https://ir.brickellbio.com/events-presentations. If you are unable to watch this broadcasted event live, a replay will be available on the Brickell website in the Investor section following the event and archived for approximately 90 days.

KOL Biographies

Adam Friedman, M.D., FAAD is Professor and Interim Chair of Dermatology, serving as Residency Program Director, Director of Translational Research, and Director of the Supportive Oncodermatology Program in the Department of Dermatology at The George Washington University School of Medicine & Health Sciences. Dr. Friedman completed his undergraduate training at the University of Pennsylvania and graduated with Distinction in Dermatologic Research at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York. He completed his internship at New York Hospital Queens, and returned to Einstein College for his Dermatology residency, being appointed Chief Resident during his final year. Dr. Friedman joined the Einstein College faculty after graduation from 2010-2015, during which time he was the Director of Dermatologic Research, Director of the Translational Research Fellowship, and the Associate Program Director.

Dr. Friedman is currently investigating novel nanotechnologies that allow for controlled and sustained delivery of a wide spectrum of physiologically and medicinally relevant molecules, with an emphasis on treating infectious diseases, accelerating wound healing, immune modulation, and correcting vascular dysfunction. He holds multiple patents derived from these investigations, and has published over 170 papers/chapters and 2 textbooks on both his research as well as a variety of clinical areas in dermatology with an emphasis on emerging medical therapies. He has received multiple awards such as the American Dermatologic Association Young Leader Award, the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Cutting Edge Research Award, the 2017 Elle Beauty Genius Award, the 2018 Journal of Drugs Innovations in Residency Teaching Award, the La Roche Posay North American Foundation Research award, and has been on the Washingtonian Top Doctors list since 2017.

Joel L. Cohen, M.D. is an internationally-recognized expert on medical dermatology, skin cancer, and aesthetics. Dr. Cohen has been named a US News and World Report Top Dermatologist, a Castle Connelly Regional Top Doctor (2013-2020), and has been voted by his peers as one of Denver’s Top Doctors in 5280 Magazine NINE times (including listings for cosmetic procedures as well as dermatology). He is Board-Certified by the American Board of Dermatology, and has completed a Dermatologic Surgery and Aesthetic fellowship in Mohs micrographic surgery (for the treatment of facial skin cancers), cutaneous oncology, facial reconstruction, cosmetic surgery and laser surgery.

He is the Director of AboutSkin Dermatology and DermSurgery in Greenwood Village and Lone Tree, Colorado. Dr. Cohen was elected to serve as a national instructor in dermatologic surgical and aesthetic procedures by both the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery (ASDS) for the ASDS Preceptorship Program and American Society of Lasers in Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS) for the ASLMS Preceptorship Program. He is the fellowship Co-Director for the ASDS Dermatologic Surgery Colorado Fellowship. He serves on the teaching faculty at a top-tier academic dermatology program as an Associate Clinical Professor for the University of California at Irvine. In addition, Dr. Cohen is the recipient of the Patients Choice Award from 2010-2019. He has also been a recipient of the ASDS Public Service Award, the ASCDAS Distinguished Service Award, the ASDS Traveling Mentorship and Teaching Award, and the ASDS Excellence in Education Award. In 2018, he received the Melanoma Research Foundation Humanitarian of the Year award.

About Brickell

Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for debilitating skin diseases with a focus on its lead asset sofpironium bromide for the treatment of hyperhidrosis. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta® and Juvederm®. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative and differentiated pharmaceutical products that Brickell believes can be successful in the marketplace and transform lives by solving currently unmet patient needs. For more information, visit https://www.brickellbio.com.

