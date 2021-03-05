Hong Kong, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Year's Day and Spring Festival are grand traditional festivals throughout the year. It is a common custom all over the world to celebrate the New Year. Namely, all parts of the world welcome the arrival of 2021 in many forms.



On December 21, 2020, in New York, USA, the 2021 New Year countdown device arrived in Times Square, attracting a large number of people and media. The New Year is approaching, and Times Square in New York, USA will usher in an annual Grand New Year's Eve event.

At the same time, people all over the world are looking for fun and vivid ways to celebrate the festival. AR technology enriches and enlivens people's New Year holiday life in many ways.

The New Year and the Spring Festival are getting closer, and the salesof products with New Year elementshave been launched on time. Every year, Coca-Cola combines brand-new New Year packaging and innovative AR gameplay to welcome the grand Chinese New Year. Based on the high requirements of big brands for AR technology, Coca-Cola continues to use SLAM technology every year. That is, when mobile phones start to move in an unknown environment,in the process of moving, it locates itself based on location estimation and map. At the same time, it builds incremental maps based on its own positioning to realize autonomous positioning of mobile phones. Put the real objects and the virtual dining table in the same space to form a fake effect without any sense of contradiction. This is the charm of AR+SLAM.

A few years ago, before and after the Spring Festival, Alipay launched a new gameplay "AR real-life red packets". However, this gameplay is not limited to interaction with friends. Merchants also take part in it and used the store logo as a clue map to attract users to participate,thereby promoting consumption. McDonald launched the "New Year's Exclusive AR Red Packet" event. Consumers go to the McDonald's restaurant participating in the event, open the mobile Alipay AR red packet, find clues, and scan, there may be hidden surprises in every corner.

In order to celebrate the new year, Nickelodeon International Children's Channel has added an interactive AR animation of the fan's favorite series "Noisy Family" in its AR app Screens Up. Children can unlock and collect cartoon characters to "bring" them directly to the home.

It is said that the user's main task is to help the protagonist Lincoln Loud "collect" his ten sisters and best friend Clyde McBride in the form of AR stickers, making his New Year party the best. The specific method isthatturn the TV to the Nickelodeon International Children'sChannel, look for these characters in "Noisy Family", and then scan with the phone camera. After collecting all the characters, users can also gain stickersof the entire Loud crowd asaspecial bonus.

In addition to the AR marketing of the New Year movie season, some scenic spots have also chosen to launch an AR interactive mode during traditional festivals.

During the Spring Festival last year, the Chanba Ecological District, which is located inXi'an, Shaanxi Province, China,grandly launched the H5 Fun experience for the New Year – AR Chanba to celebrate the New Year. Let Chinese and foreign tourists and citizens use technology to "play" Chanba's "past and present". Just scan the QR code and aim at Chanba's water, bridges, and landmark buildings to start a journey through. You can feel that the AR application brings a new type of interaction, which makes Chanba become "sci-fi" in the New Year.

The Xi'an Chanba Ecological Districtis centered on the three themes of "modern, fashionable, and international" to create a New Year's Show combining traditional culture and modern technology. Through AR technology, Chanba'sNew Year theme activities will be displayed more fashionable, cooler, and more international, presenting a unique experience integrating AR vision and AR fun for the public and tourists.

The use of the Internet and AR technology allows everyone to quickly participate in and experience the creative New Year events around the world. It includes two modules, that is, "AR Light and Shadow Showof Chanba" and "AR Cute Pet Growth Notes". Presenting the three virtual and real scenes of "Ancient Chanba", "Modern Chanba", and "Future Chanba" to the public and tourists. Users can find koi fish and float river lanterns through the AR real scene, and participate in the interactive quizzes.

AR makes the festive atmosphere so lively and greatly enriches the expression of festival activities, which cannot be separated from the support and development of AR technology.

As a holographic AR company listed on NASDAQ, the core ofWIMI Hologram Cloud's business is holographic AR technology, which is used in software engineering, content production, cloud, and big data to provide AR-based holographic services and products.

Holographic technology is a technology that uses the principles of interference and diffraction to record and reproduce real three-dimensional images of objects.

WIMI has a leading AR holographic application platform in China, which is currently mainly used in entertainment, advertising, education, and other industries.Besides, its hardware environment is relatively mature, which is very beneficial to the development of software and content in these fields.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider. Its business covers multiple links of the Hologram AR technology, including Hologram computer visual AI synthesis, Hologram visual presentation, Hologram interactive software development, Hologram AR online and offline advertising, Hologram ARSDK payment, as well as 5G Hologram communication software development.

AR (augmented reality) is no longer unfamiliar to us. AR technology allows the real world and virtual world to complement and superimpose each other, bringing a new entertainment experience and a more personalized taste. Meanwhile, it also upgrades New Year's greetings into exclusive memories that can be cherished. Besides, with the development of technology, new challenges are presented to the further increase and enrichment of AR applications. AR will also accompany more audiences to spend a brand-new New Year's Day and Spring Festival.

