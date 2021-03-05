Dr. Keith Sellers selected as the winner out of 4 finalists including Dr. Tarek El-Bialy, Dr. Mike Lanzetta, and Dr. Gregory Ross, by showcasing a complex orthodontic treatment using Invisalign clear aligners at the Invisalign Virtual Ortho Summit



TEMPE, Ariz., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the winner of the 2020 Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-out, one of the Company’s live case presentations during the virtual Summit. Dr. Keith Sellers of Charlotte, North Carolina received the greatest number of attendee votes for his Class II/Class III Invisalign case presentation. The Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-out program features Invisalign treatment outcomes submitted by orthodontists from across North America. Doctors with the best treatment outcomes in each of four Summit Case Shoot-out theme categories are invited to present their case at the Invisalign Ortho Summit, with the best or favorite overall case presentation determined by audience voting. The theme categories for the 2020 Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-out Teen Treatment, Open Bite/Deep Bite Treatment, Invisalign with Mandibular Advancement/Invisalign First Treatment, and Class II/Class III treatment. The 2020 Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-out voting ran from mid-November 2020 through late January 2021 as part of the first-ever virtual Invisalign Ortho Summit.

“The Invisalign Ortho Summit Case Shoot-out is always one of the most highly anticipated and exciting events during Ortho Summit because it’s both an opportunity to see the wide variety of patients who benefit from Invisalign treatment and peer-to-peer validation for orthodontists who are leveraging the Align digital platform for great clinical experiences and outcomes,” said Simon Beard, Align senior vice president and managing director, Americas. “It is a combination of patient stories together with the examples of how our technology enables doctors to transform smiles and change lives, and we are grateful to orthodontists across North America for sharing their complex clinical cases and to their patients for trusting Invisalign treatment to transform their smiles.”

Dr. Keith Sellers practices orthodontics in Charlotte, North Carolina and is an Invisalign Diamond level provider who has treated more than 2,500 patients with Invisalign clear aligners. His challenging Class II/Class III category treatment featured a 65 year old patient with severe mandibular crowding, flared maxillary and mandibular incisors, severe overjet, recession, and multiple missing teeth. His patient, Vickie, also had an extreme fear of dental treatment.

“Vickie was a joy to treat. Her energy, excitement, and enthusiasm towards Invisalign treatment was palpable. In just over a year of treatment, we were able to transform Vickie’s smile and give her a healthy, beautiful smile that she loves. Not only did we achieve a great clinical outcome, but we were also able to give her a great treatment experience with the Invisalign system that put her fears to rest so that she could have the smile she wants and deserves. I love sharing Vickie’s case because it highlights the kind of life-changing treatment we can accomplish every day with Invisalign treatment in a digital orthodontic practice,” said Dr. Sellers.

The Invisalign Summit Case Shoot-out is part of Align’s Global Invisalign Gallery program (link: https://global.invisaligngallery.com/), which recognizes doctors who have achieved successful clinical outcomes using Invisalign treatment across a broad range of malocclusions. In North America, four treatment categories are defined each year and doctors submit cases for consideration via a blind peer review and voting process. The finalists selected in each treatment category go on to compete in the Invisalign Summit Case Shoot-out, where the favorite case is selected by the Summit audience.

Dr. Sellers competed alongside three other experienced orthodontists, each the finalist in their treatment category: Dr. Tarek El-Bialy of Alberta, Canada (Teen Treatment Category); Dr. Mike Lanzetta of Detroit, Michigan (Open Bite/Deep Bite Treatment Category); and Dr. Gregory Ross of Forest Lake, Minnesota (Invisalign with Mandibular Advancement/Invisalign First Treatment Category).

About Align Technology, Inc.

Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, iTero® intraoral scanners and services, and CAD/CAM software. Align has helped treat over 9.6 million patients with the Invisalign system and is driving the evolution in digital dentistry with the iTero intraoral scanner and exocad CAD/CAM software − modernizing today’s practices by enabling enhanced digital orthodontic and restorative workflows to improve patient outcomes and practice efficiencies. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com . For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com . For additional information about exocad dental CAD/CAM offerings and a list of exocad reseller partners, please visit http://www.exocad.com .