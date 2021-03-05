First water sampling tests indicate good results



TORONTO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the "Corporation" or "Doré Copper") (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQB: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce its preparation plans for the dewatering of the former Joe Mann and Cedar Bay mines which closed in 2007 and 1990, respectively.



The Company recently conducted water sampling tests down each shaft which returned positive results:

Cedar Bay Mine Sampling (November 2020):

The Cedar Bay mine ceased operations in 1990 after having produced 3.9 million tonnes (Mt) of ore grading 1.63% Cu and 3.21 g/t Au.

Water was sampled down the shaft every 100 meters down to the deepest development level of 760 meters for a total of seven samples. Video inspection of the shaft indicated no deformation with rails intact and in place. The average pH was 6.52, mildly acidic or near neutral (pure water has a pH of 7.0). Heavy metals were low in concentration with many metals below detection limits. The characterization demonstrated the presence of dissolved solids that will also need to be considered in the selection of the water treatment system for dewatering.

Joe Mann Mine Sampling (February 2021):

The Joe Mann mine ceased operation in 2007 after having produced 1.2 million ounces of gold (4.75 Mt of ore grading 8.26 g/t Au and 0.25% Cu).

Water was sampled down the shaft every 100 meters down to the deepest development level of 1,150 meters for a total of 12 samples. Video inspection indicated that the shaft is in excellent condition. The average pH was 7.35, indicating a slightly basic water chemistry. Heavy metals were low in concentration with many metals below detection limits. Copper and zinc concentrations were below detection limits in the majority of the samples. The characterization also demonstrated the presence of dissolved solids in this shaft, which will have to be considered in the choice of the water treatment system.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO, stated: “We are greatly encouraged by the good condition of the shafts and benign water characteristics in both mines. Following completion of the dewatering assessment, we will be in a position to make a decision on the dewatering of these mines. The dewatering would provide Doré Copper underground access to the lowest levels of the mines and accelerate our exploration and development timeline while lowering our drilling costs and improving drilling accuracy.”

Following the positive results of the water samples, Doré Copper will commence the design of the dewatering programs. This assessment will include the costs and timelines of the dewatering, water treatment process, final treated water destination and precipitate disposal for each mine. The work is expected to be completed by year-end.

Concurrently with the assessment, the Corporation will be submitting in April an application for attestation of exemption (demande d’attestation de non-assujettissement) to the Québec Ministry of Environment and Fight Against Climate Change. Subject to this approval, the Company would proceed to the second step, which is the application to the regional MELCC under Article 22. It is expected that approval would be received within six to eight months.

The Corporation contracted BluMetric Environmental Inc. out of Montreal to sample and analyze the water from both shafts.

Ernest Mast, Eng., President and CEO of the Company and a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

New Appointment

Doré Copper has appointed Emilie Belanger as Manager Environment and Permitting. Ms. Belanger is an environment and sustainability professional with 20 years of experience in the mining industry. She founded Envirosynergie Services in 2014, which was subsequently acquired by GCM Consultants, where she remained until recently as Director of Environmental Services. Prior, she worked at Quebec Lithium as Environmental Superintendent and at Genivar as Assistant Director of the ATNQ (Abitibi-Témiscamingue et le Nord-du-Québec) Environmental Department. Ms. Belanger is very familiar with the “brownfield” assets of Dore Copper having worked for four years in the Environmental Department at Campbell Resources’ operations in the Chibougamau area.

About Doré Copper Mining Corp.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. is a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada. Doré Copper has consolidated a large land package in the prolific Lac Doré/Chibougamau mining camp that has historically produced 1.6 B lbs of copper and 3.2 M oz of gold. In addition, the Corporation has optioned the high-grade Joe Mann gold mine (historical production 1.17 M oz at 8.26 g/t Au). The land package includes 12 former producing mines, deposits and resource target areas within a 60-kilometer radius of the Corporation's 2,700 tpd mill (Copper Rand Mill).

The Corporation's current focus is to grow mineral resources and re-develop the high-grade Corner Bay (Cu-Au), Cedar Bay (Au-Cu), and Joe Mann (Au) deposits. The Corporation has resumed its drilling program starting at Corner Bay, which will lead to an updated mineral resource estimate in Q2 2021 and a PEA in H2 2021.

For further information, please visit the Corporation's website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Doré Copper's SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com

Ernest Mast Laurie Gaborit President and Chief Executive Officer Vice President, Investor Relations Phone: (416) 792-2229 Phone: (416) 219-2049 Email: emast@dorecopper.com Email: lgaborit@dorecopper.com

