PHOENIX, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS), (TSX: GWR), a pure-play water resource management company, has been invited to present at the 33rd Annual ROTH Growth Conference being held virtually on March 15-17, 2021.



The conference will feature presentations from public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors, followed by one-on-one and small group meetings, as well as expert panels and fireside chats. Past events have featured more than 550 participating companies and drawn more than 5,000 attendees, including institutional investors, analysts, family offices and high-net-worth investors.

Management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors and analysts during the conference and will discuss the company’s recently reported results for 2020, with revenue up 8.9% to $38.6 million driven largely by increased connections, water consumption and higher rates.

Management will also discuss the company’s continued focus on consolidating, improving and automating water and wastewater utilities through its active M&A program, including plans for additional ‘tuck-in’ acquisitions over the next year.

To submit a registration request, click here. To schedule a one-on-one meeting with Global Water Resources, please contact your ROTH representative.

About ROTH Capital Partners

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC “ROTH” is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, CA, ROTH is privately held and employee owned. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.



About Global Water Resources

Global Water Resources, Inc. is a leading water resource management company that owns and operates 16 utilities which provide water, wastewater, and recycled water services. The company’s service areas are located primarily in growth corridors around metropolitan Phoenix. Global Water recycles nearly 1 billion gallons of water annually.

The company has been recognized for its highly-effective implementation of Total Water Management (TWM), an integrated approach to managing the entire water cycle by owning and operating water, wastewater and recycled water utilities within the same geographic area to maximize the beneficial use of recycled water. TWM conserves water by using the right water for the right use and helps protect water supplies in water-scarce areas experiencing population growth. To learn more, visit www.gwresources.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements which reflect the company's expectations regarding future events. The forward-looking statements involve a number of assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning future net income growth, our strategy, acquisition plans and our ability to complete additional acquisitions, our dividend policy, trends relating to population growth, active service connections, regulated revenue, housing permit projections, the development of residential and commercial properties within our service areas, the anticipated impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic on the company, including to our business operations, results of operations, cash flows, and financial position, and our future responses to the COVID-19 pandemic, the success of our rate application and the timing of any resulting phase-in of new rates, and other statements that are not historical facts as well as statements identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates", or the negative of these terms, or other words of similar meaning. These statements are based on our current beliefs or expectations and are inherently subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in political, economic, business, market, regulatory, and other factors, including the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the actions to contain the virus or treat its impact, such as the efficacy of vaccines (particularly with respect to emerging strains of the virus). Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management’s views as of the date hereof. Factors that may affect future results are disclosed under the headings “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. This includes, but is not limited to, our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 to be filed with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

