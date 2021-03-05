New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waste To Energy (WTE) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033274/?utm_source=GNW

Abstract:

- Global Waste To Energy (WTE) Market to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2027

- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Waste To Energy (WTE) estimated at US$32.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$39.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR

- The Waste To Energy (WTE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -

Arrow Ecology Ltd.

Austrian Energy & Environment Group Gmbh

Babcock & Wilcox Vølund A/S

Biogen Greenfinch (Biogen)

Bluefire Ethanol

Bta International Gmbh

Community Power Corporation (Cpc)

Constructions Industrielles De La Editerranée (Cnim)

Covanta Energy Corporation

Ecocorp







Total Companies Profiled: 36

