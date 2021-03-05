New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waste To Energy (WTE) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033274/?utm_source=GNW
Abstract:
- Global Waste To Energy (WTE) Market to Reach $48.5 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Waste To Energy (WTE) estimated at US$32.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$48.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 6% over the period 2020-2027. Thermal, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.8% CAGR and reach US$39.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biological segment is readjusted to a revised 6.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $9.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.6% CAGR
- The Waste To Energy (WTE) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$8.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.6% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Waste To Energy (WTE) Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Thermal by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Thermal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Biological by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Biological by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: USA Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: USA 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 9: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 11: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 13: China Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: China 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 15: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE)
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 19: France Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: France 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 21: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE)
by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 23: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 25: UK Current & Future Analysis for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: UK 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy (WTE) by
Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Thermal
and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 27: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Waste To
Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 29: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Waste To
Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 31: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Waste To
Energy (WTE) by Technology - Thermal and Biological -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Waste To Energy
(WTE) by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Thermal and Biological for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033274/?utm_source=GNW
