F-Secure Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 5 March 2021, at 16.00 EET
F-Secure Corporation – Manager’s Transactions – Edward Parsons
F-Secure Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Parsons, Edward
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: F-Secure Oyj
LEI: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ATXLT0MFCHXT16_20210226150955_2
Transaction date: 2021-03-03
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009801310
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE OR REMUNERATION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 1,650 Unit price: EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 1,650 Volume weighted average price: EUR
Contact information:
Henri Kiili, Investor Relations and Corporate Finance Director, F-Secure Corporation
+358 40 840 5450
investor-relations@f-secure.com
F-Secure Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND