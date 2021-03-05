SAN FRANCISCO, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift (Nasdaq: SFT), a leading end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars, today announced that senior management will present to the investment community at the following upcoming investor conference:
2021 Truist Securities Technology, Internet & Services Conference
Date: Tuesday, March 9, 2021
A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the investor relations section of the Shift website, investors.shift.com.
About Shift
Shift is a leading end-to-end auto ecommerce platform transforming the used car industry with a technology-driven, hassle-free customer experience. Shift’s mission is to make car purchase and ownership simple — to make buying or selling a used car fun, fair, and accessible to everyone. Shift provides comprehensive, digital solutions throughout the car ownership lifecycle: finding the right car, having a test drive brought to you before buying the car, a seamless digitally-driven purchase transaction including financing and vehicle protection products, an efficient, digital trade-in/sale transaction, and a vision to provide high-value support services during car ownership. For more information, visit www.shift.com.
Investor Relations Contact:
Drew Haroldson, The Blueshirt Group
IR@shift.com
Media Contact:
Jeff Fox, The Blueshirt Group
jeff@blueshirtgroup.com
Source: Shift Technologies, Inc.
Shift Technologies, Inc.
San Francisco, California, UNITED STATES
