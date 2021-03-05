Paris, France , March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The fast-growing blockchain game Cometh has announced a partnership with Pickle Finance, a DeFi service for yield farmers. Together, they will launch a new line of NFT spaceships with special designs. The collection will be available on Friday, March 5.

The pickle-themed spaceships are designed by popular NFT artist Arke and will be available on the Cometh OpenSea marketplace. Benefits will be redistributed in game and a MUST/PICKLE liquidity pool has been created on ComethSwap, as explained by the team.

“Pickle is always on the lookout for new opportunities that align with our core objectives. We’re excited about both the NFT gaming space that Cometh are pioneering as well as the potential that layer 2 brings, across so many areas” — chimaera of Pickle Finance.



“Cometh team is excited to work with Pickle.finance to foster DeFi composability on Layer2 and onboard its community onto new galaxies” — Nathan Sexer of Cometh.

The team also announced a giveaway for the new ships via a Twitter competition as well as on two separate AMA sessions, one on the Pickle Discord channel and the other on Cometh’s official Telegram channel.

About Cometh

Cometh is a blockchain game that combines NFTs and DeFi into an actually fun gaming experience. The game went live recently on the Ethereum Mainnet and on Polygon and has already minted more than two thousand spaceships and traded over 600 ETH in volume. To learn more about Cometh visit cometh.io

About Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance is a DeFi platform that offers yield-generating products. These include Pickle Jars, Pickle Farms, Pickel Staking, and Pickle Jar Swap that make DeFi operations easier for users. The platform is an anonymous organization that is guided through community governance.

Media contact:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com







