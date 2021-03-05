New York, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Wall Glazing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033271/?utm_source=GNW
In addition to being a global intelligence exchange platform, MarketGlass™ is a powerful knowledge center that delivers dynamic project-focused market intelligence. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project Data stack.
- Interactive peer-to-peer and enterprise-to-enterprise ideation and market intelligence exchange is facilitated via a robust, secure, and validated process. The process draws from uniquely qualified project-specific and geographically focused executives overseeing business development, marketing and sales operations.
Abstract:
- Global Wall Glazing Market to Reach $2.2 Billion by 2027
- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Wall Glazing estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% over the period 2020-2027.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $400.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.3% CAGR
- The Wall Glazing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$400.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$476.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 5.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033271/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
Wall Glazing Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2020E
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Wall Glazing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 3: USA Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
CANADA
Table 4: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
JAPAN
Table 5: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
CHINA
Table 6: China Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
Market Analytics
Table 7: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Wall Glazing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 9: France Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
GERMANY
Table 10: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
ITALY
Table 11: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 12: UK Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
SPAIN
Table 13: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
RUSSIA
Table 14: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF EUROPE
Table 15: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 16: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Glazing by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 17: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Wall Glazing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 18: Australia Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing
by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
INDIA
Table 19: India Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
SOUTH KOREA
Table 20: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 21: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
LATIN AMERICA
Table 22: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Glazing by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Latin America 7-Year Perspective for Wall Glazing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets for
Years 2020 & 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 24: Argentina Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing
by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
BRAZIL
Table 25: Brazil Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
MEXICO
Table 26: Mexico Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 27: Rest of Latin America Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
MIDDLE EAST
Table 28: Middle East Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Glazing by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR
Table 29: Middle East 7-Year Perspective for Wall Glazing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets
for Years 2020 & 2027
IRAN
Table 30: Iran Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
ISRAEL
Table 31: Israel Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 32: Saudi Arabia Current & Future Analysis for Wall
Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 33: UAE Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 34: Rest of Middle East Current & Future Analysis for
Wall Glazing by Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
AFRICA
Table 35: Africa Current & Future Analysis for Wall Glazing by
Segment - Wall Glazing - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 36
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06033271/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
ReportLinker logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: